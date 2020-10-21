WEDNESDAY, Oct. 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Women with invasive cervical cancer (ICC) have an increased rate of iatrogenic and noniatrogenic injuries during diagnostic workup, according to a study published online Oct. 21 in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.

Qing Shen, Ph.D., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues performed a cohort study involving 3,016,307 Swedish women who participated in cervical screening during 2001 to 2012 to examine the risk for injuries during the diagnosis of cervical cancer and its precursor lesions. Incidence rates of hospitalized iatrogenic or noniatrogenic injuries were calculated during the diagnostic workup for women with ICC or its precursor lesions after a smear or biopsy and for other women after a normal smear.

The researchers observed an increased rate of iatrogenic injuries during the diagnostic workup of women with ICC and of women with cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 3 and adenocarcinoma in situ compared with other women (incidence rates [IRs], 0.58 and 0.09 per 1,000 person-months, respectively; incidence rate ratios [IRRs], 8.55 and 3.04, respectively). During the diagnostic workup of women with invasive cancer, there was also an increased rate of noniatrogenic injuries (IR, 0.65 per 1,000 person-months; IRR, 2.48).

“We found an increased risk of inpatient care for iatrogenic and noniatrogenic injuries for women with invasive cervical cancer,” Shen said in a statement. “It is important to emphasize, however, that cervical cancer screening is greatly beneficial for the early detection of cancer and is largely safe.”

