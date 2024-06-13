Recurrence of Tremor Post MRgFUS Thalamotomy: Analysis of Procedural and Imaging Features

Photo Credit: Mr. Suphachai Praserdumrongchai

The following is a summary of “Early re-emerging tremor after MRgFUS thalamotomy: case-control analysis of procedural and imaging features,” published in the June 2024 issue of Neurology by Bruno et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study identifying factors influencing early tremor relapse after Magnetic Resonance-guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS) thalamotomy in patients with essential tremor (ET) and Parkinson’s disease (PD).

They analyzed 9 patients, 6 with ET and 3 with PD, who had undergone Vim MRgFUS thalamotomy in a single institution and experienced early re-emergent tremor. A control group matched pairwise for sex, pathology, age, disease duration, and skull density ratio (SDR) was chosen to compare technical-procedural data and MR imaging evidence. The MR imaging findings, including lesion shape and volume in multiparametric sequences, along with Fractional Anisotropy (FA) and Apparent Diffusion Coefficient (ADC) values from Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI) and Diffusion Weighted Imaging (DWI) sequences, were compared between groups.

The results showed no statistically significant differences in gender and age between the two groups. Technical and procedural parameters were also comparable in both treatment groups. In MRI analysis, lesions of similar size were observed, but the control group exhibited more excellent caudal extension with stable outcomes compared to patients with tremor relapse.

Investigators found no association between technical aspects, lesion size, or ablation temperatures with early tremor recurrence after MRgFUS thalamotomy but observed a trend towards improved outcomes with more caudal lesion placement.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/neurology/articles/10.3389/fneur.2024.1356613/full