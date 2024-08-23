Regional Disparities in Pediatric OSA Length of Stay Highlight Need for Equitable Care

Photo Credit: freepik

The following is a summary of “Discrepancies in Pediatric OSA Surgery Hospital Stay Length Across Regions,” published in the August 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Kennedy et al.

This study aimed to explore regional differences in hospital length of stay (LOS) for pediatric patients undergoing tonsillectomy for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States. Utilizing the 2016 Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP) Kid Inpatient Database (KID), researchers analyzed data from patients aged 0 to 20 admitted for this procedure. They compared LOS across various U.S. regions and conducted statistical analyses to determine the significance of observed differences.

Results revealed notable regional disparities: patients in the Midwest and South experienced more extended hospital stays than those in the West and Northeast. The variability in LOS was particularly pronounced in the Midwest and South, as indicated by large standard deviations, reflecting significant inconsistencies within these regions. These findings underscore the need to address regional disparities in pediatric OSA care, as prolonged hospitalizations can place substantial burdens on patients and their families. Identifying and addressing the factors contributing to these regional differences is essential for improving care quality and efficiency and achieving more equitable healthcare outcomes for pediatric patients with OSA nationwide.



Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0165587624002088