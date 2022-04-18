To describe the short- and medium-term repeatability of lung clearance index (LCI ) in infants and calculate the number of patients needed to enrol in a study (N) using LCI as a primary outcome.
An 8-month follow-up observational study was employed for assessing short-term [coefficient of repeatability (CR) and intraclass correlation (ICC)] and medium-term repeatability (Bland-Altman method) of LCI in infants with cystic fibrosis (CF) or recurrent wheeze (RW) measured by the nitrogen multiple-breath washout test (N -MBW). Using these variability data, the N to reach 90% test power at the level of statistical significance (0.05) was calculated.
Forty infants with CF and 21 with RW were enrolled. Initial N -MBW testing was successful in 33 and 17 patients, respectively. Follow-up data were available for 23 and 11 infants, respectively. Short-term repeatability of LCI was high (CR = 1.10 and 1.04 in CF and RW patients, respectively; ICC = 0.88 and 0.83 in CF and RW patients, respectively). The between-subject standard deviation was <13% of the actual LCI value. In clinically stable patients, LCI did not significantly change during the 8-month follow-up. Mean LCI change was -0.08 (1% of baseline) in CF and -0.05 (0.6%) in RW, with 95% limits of agreement being (-1.70; 1.53) in CF and (-1.51; 1.40) in RW patients. N = 23 infants if both intra-group differences of LCI and minimal difference to be detected would be 2.0.
N -MBW may be a reproducible tool with reasonable test power to detect differences in infant studies. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
Repeatability of lung clearance index in infants with cystic fibrosis and recurrent wheeze.
To describe the short- and medium-term repeatability of lung clearance index (LCI ) in infants and calculate the number of patients needed to enrol in a study (N) using LCI as a primary outcome.