Disruption of the extensor mechanism is debilitating with surgical repair being the accepted treatment. The incidence of infection and reoperation after extensor mechanism repair are not well reported in the literature. Thus, the objective of the current study was to (1) determine the incidence of surgical site infection and reoperation within 1 year of primary extensor mechanism repair and (2) identify independent risk factors for infection and reoperation following patellar and quadriceps tendon repair. A retrospective review of the 100% Medicare Standard Analytic files from 2005 to 2014 was performed to identify patients undergoing isolated patellar tendon repair and quadriceps tendon repair. Diagnosis of infection within 1 year of operative intervention and revision repair were assessed. Extensor mechanism injuries in the setting of total knee arthroplasty and polytrauma were excluded. Multivariate logistic regression analysis was performed to evaluate risk factors for postoperative infection and reoperation within 1 year. Infection occurred in 6.3% of patients undergoing patellar tendon repair and 2.6% of patients undergoing quadriceps tendon repair. Diabetes mellitus (odds ratio [OR] = 1.89, = 0.005) was found to be an independent risk factor for infection following patellar tendon repair. Reoperation within 1 year occurred in 1.3 and 3.9% following patellar tendon and quadriceps tendon repair, respectively. Age less than 65 years (OR = 2.77, = 0.024) and obesity (OR = 3.66, = 0.046) were significant risk factors for reoperation after patellar tendon repair. Hypertension (OR = 2.13, = 0.034), hypothyroidism (OR = 2.01, = 0.010), and depression (OR = 2.41, = 0.005) were significant risk factors for reoperation after quadriceps tendon repair. Diabetes mellitus was identified as a risk factor for infection after patellar tendon repair. Age less than 65 years, peripheral vascular disease, and congestive heart failure were risk factors for infection after quadriceps tendon repair. The current findings can be utilized to counsel patients regarding preoperative risk factors for postoperative complications prior to surgical intervention for extensor mechanism injuries.Thieme. All rights reserved.

References

PubMed