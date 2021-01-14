WEDNESDAY, Jan. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Several types of primary cancer are associated with an elevated risk for developing and dying from a subsequent primary cancer (SPC), according to a study published in the Dec. 22/29 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Hyuna Sung, Ph.D., from the American Cancer Society in Atlanta, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study including 1,537,101 persons aged 20 to 84 years diagnosed with first primary cancer (FPC) from 1992 to 2011 and who survived at least five years.

The researchers found that among men, compared with the risks in the general population, the overall risk for developing any SPC was significantly higher for 18 of 30 FPC types and the risk for dying from any SPC was significantly increased for 27 of 30 FPC types. For women, the corresponding risks were increased for 21 of 31 FPC types and for 28 of 31 FPC types, respectively. The highest overall standardized incidence ratios and standardized mortality ratios were seen for survivors of laryngeal cancer and gallbladder cancer among men and survivors of laryngeal cancer among women. There was considerable variation in the associations of specific types of FPCs with specific types of SPC risk; considerable proportions of the total incidence and mortality were accounted for by only a few smoking- or obesity-associated SPCs.

“A combination of less carcinogenic oncologic therapies and healthier lifestyles may help us protect future cancer survivors from facing cancer yet again,” Domingo G. Perez, M.D., Ph.D., and colleagues write in an accompanying editorial published online Dec. 22 in JAMA Oncology.

