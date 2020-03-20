Objective： Circular RNAs (circRNAs) are a significant class of molecules involved in a wide range of diverse biological functions that are abnormally expressed in many types of diseases. This study aimed to determine the circRNAs specifically expressed in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients to identify their possible molecular mechanisms.

To identify the circRNAs specifically expressed in RA, we started by sequencing the of PBMCs circRNA and microRNAs (miRNAs) from a RA group (n=3) and a control group (n=3). We constructed a network of differentially expressed circRNAs and miRNAs. Then, we selected differentially expressed circRNAs in PBMCs from 10 RA patients relative to 10 age- and sex-matched controls using real-time quantitative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR). Spearman’s correlation test was used to evaluate the correlation of circRNAs with biochemical measurements.

A total of 165 circRNAs and 63 miRNAs were differently expressed between RA patients and healthy people according to RNA-seq, including 109 circRNAs that were significantly upregulated and 56 circRNAs that were downregulated among the RA patients. RT-qPCR validation demonstrated that the expression levels of hsa_circ_0001200, hsa_circ_0001566, hsa_circ_0003972, and hsa_circ_0008360 were consistent with the results from the sequencing analysis. Then, we found that there were significant correlations between the circRNAs and disease severity.

Generally, these results suggest that expression of hsa_circ_0001200, hsa_circ_0001566, hsa_circ_0003972, and hsa_circ_0008360 in PBMCs from RA patients may serve as potential biomarkers for the diagnosis of RA, and these circRNAs may influence the occurrence and development of RA.

