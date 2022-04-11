To determine the prevalence of adverse events after image-guided biopsy of histologically proven hepatocellular carcinomas (HCC) using a standardized, indirect access, coaxial biopsy technique.

In this IRB-approved, HIPAA compliant, and retrospective study, we evaluated all consecutive adult patients from 2011 to 2016 who underwent image-guided biopsy of HCC with and without concurrent ablation. Tumor seeding was defined as any new lesion along the needle tract on subsequent imaging. Adverse events were graded using both the Clavien-Dindo Complication Classification system and the most recently proposed Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) Adverse Event Classification System.

A total of 383 patients underwent 398 biopsies (64 ± 11 years; 112 women, 271 men). Most patients (282; 71%) underwent concurrent ablation. Adverse events occurred after 18 biopsies (4.5%): 13 were Grade I (Clavien-Dindo) or minor (SIR) and included hematoma (7), hepatic vein thrombus (2), portal vein thrombus (2), moderate pleural effusion (1), and small pneumothorax (1). The remaining 5 (1.3%) adverse events were classified as Grade II-IIIa (Clavien-Dindo) or moderate (SIR) and included hematoma requiring blood products (n = 1), arrhythmia (n = 1), and symptomatic pleural effusions requiring treatment (n = 3). Baseline age, sex, cause of liver disease, HCC diameter, and HCC grade were not associated with adverse events. There were no tumor seeding events after a median follow-up of 611 days (interquartile range of 211-1104).

Percutaneous image-guided tissue sampling using a standardized, indirect access, coaxial technique can be performed safely with and without concurrent ablation by trained cross-sectional interventional radiologists at a tertiary liver transplant center.

