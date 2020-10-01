Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Cosmetic Surgery for September 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.

Hospital Admissions Not Related to COVID-19 Fell in Early 2020

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Non-COVID-19 hospital admissions decreased considerably with the onset of COVID-19, with declines generally similar across patient demographic subgroups from February to April 2020, according to a report published online Sept. 24 in Health Affairs.

Young Women Benefit From Surgery for Breast Asymmetry

TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Surgical treatment of breast asymmetry in young women yields significant and sustained improvements in psychosocial quality of life, according to a study published in the October issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Private Health Plans Pay Hospitals 247 Percent of Medicare

MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — During 2018, prices paid to hospitals by privately insured patients averaged 247 percent of what Medicare would have paid, according to a study from the RAND Corporation.

Injuries Associated With Glass Tables Common in U.S.

MONDAY, Sept. 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Injuries associated with glass tables are common, and more than half are attributed to faulty tables, according to a study recently published in the American Journal of Surgery.

Botox for TMJ Disorder Does Not Affect Jaw Bone Density

FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Jaw bone density and volume are similar between women who had botulinum toxin (BTX) injections to treat temporomandibular muscle and joint disorders (TMJDs) and those who did not, according to a small study published online Sept. 3 in the Journal of Oral Rehabilitation.

Labiaplasty Surgery Considered Safe, Effective

FRIDAY, Sept. 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Labiaplasty is a safe procedure that yields significant improvement in quality of life, according to a study published in the September issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Long-Term Outcomes Stable After Breast Reconstruction

THURSDAY, Sept. 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Prosthetic breast reconstruction outcomes do not deteriorate over time, according to a study published online in the September issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

