Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Emergency Medicine for September 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.

Recent Increase Seen in COVID-19 Incidence Among 18- to 22-Year-Olds

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — During Aug. 2 to Sept. 5, 2020, there was a 55.1 percent increase in the weekly incidence of COVID-19 nationally among young adults aged 18 to 22 years, according to research published in the Sept. 29 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

COVID-19-Related Hospital Death Up With Psychiatric Diagnosis

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients with any prior psychiatric diagnosis have an increased risk for COVID-19-related hospital death, according to a research letter published online Sept. 30 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

COVID-19 Tests for Return to Work May Delay Health Workers

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Health care workers (HCWs) diagnosed with COVID-19 can have a prolonged recovery of viral RNA, which can delay return to work (RTW), according to research published online Aug. 26 in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Current Trends in COVID-19 Reported for U.S. Youth

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The incidence of COVID-19 was higher in adolescents than among children during May to September 2020, according to research published in the Sept. 28 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

No Race Difference Found in COVID-19 Mortality Rates at Same Medical Center

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For admitted COVID-19 patients presenting to the same urban medical center, risk-adjusted outcomes were no worse for non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic patients versus non-Hispanic White patients, according to a study published online Sept. 25 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Disparities in CVD Burden Increasing Between Richest, Poorer

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There are substantial and increasing disparities in the prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) among the highest-resource group and the remainder of the U.S. population, according to a study published online Sept. 25 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Hospital Admissions Not Related to COVID-19 Fell in Early 2020

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Non-COVID-19 hospital admissions decreased considerably with the onset of COVID-19, with declines generally similar across patient demographic subgroups from February to April 2020, according to a report published online Sept. 24 in Health Affairs.

Abstract/Full Text

AI Model Shows Deep Learning Can Detect Large Vessel Occlusion

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A deep learning model can detect large vessel occlusion (LVO) using multiphase computed tomography (CT) angiography, according to a study published online Sept. 29 in Radiology.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

U.S. Government to Ship Millions of Rapid COVID-19 Tests This Week

TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. government will start distributing millions of rapid COVID-19 tests to states this week with the goal of reopening schools.

AP News Article

Global Death Toll From COVID-19 Passes 1 Million

TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The global COVID-19 pandemic reached a grim new milestone on Tuesday: 1 million dead.

AP News Article

Johns Hopkins University

Frequency of Alcohol Consumption Up During Pandemic

TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There has been an increase in the frequency of alcohol consumption from before to during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a research letter published online Sept. 29 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Women With AMI-Cardiogenic Shock Treated Less Aggressively

TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Among young adults with acute myocardial infarction-cardiogenic shock (AMI-CS), women are treated less aggressively and have higher in-hospital mortality than men, according to a study published online Sept. 29 in Circulation: Heart Failure.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Health Care Use, Costs Increase 20-Fold After Firearm Injury

TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Actual health care costs increase up to 20-fold in the six months after a gunshot injury versus the six months before, according to a study published online Sept. 29 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

New FDA Applications for Opioids Often Based on Short Trials

TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — New drug applications (NDAs) for prescription opioids for pain have been based on pivotal trials of short or intermediate duration, often in narrowly defined pain populations, according to a study published online Sept. 29 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Private Health Plans Pay Hospitals 247 Percent of Medicare

MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — During 2018, prices paid to hospitals by privately insured patients averaged 247 percent of what Medicare would have paid, according to a study from the RAND Corporation.

More Information

Outcomes of In-Hospital Cardiac Arrest Poor in COVID-19 Patients

MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — None of 54 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with in-hospital cardiac arrest who underwent cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) survived to discharge, according to a research letter published online Sept. 28 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Brain-Eating Amoeba Found in Tap Water of Lake Jackson, Texas

MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The presence of a brain-eating amoeba in its drinking water has led the city of Lake Jackson, Texas, to issue a “do not use water order” and request an emergency declaration from the state.

CBS News Article

Clinical Severity Lower With Vitamin D Sufficiency in COVID-19

MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Vitamin D sufficiency is associated with reduced clinical severity, inpatient mortality, and serum levels of C-reactive protein (CRP) among patients infected with COVID-19, according to a study published online Sept. 25 in PLOS ONE.

Abstract/Full Text

<10 Percent of U.S. Population Has Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2

MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Fewer than 10 percent of the U.S. adult population formed antibodies against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) during the first wave of the pandemic, according to a study published online Sept. 25 in The Lancet.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Wood Ear Mushrooms Linked to Salmonella Outbreak

FRIDAY, Sept. 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Recalled wood ear mushrooms imported by Wismettac Asian Foods Inc., of Santa Fe Springs, California, and sold to restaurants may be linked to a multistate Salmonella outbreak, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.

More Information

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Sept. 21 to 25, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Performance of Commercial SARS-CoV-2 Ab Tests Varies

FRIDAY, Sept. 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There is considerable variation in the performance of commercial kits for detecting antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, according to a study published online Sept. 24 in PLOS Pathogens.

Abstract/Full Text

One-Fifth of Those With SARS-CoV-2 Infection Asymptomatic

FRIDAY, Sept. 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — About one-fifth of individuals with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection are asymptomatic and their viral load is comparable to that of patients with mild symptoms, according to a study published online Sept. 22 in Thorax.

Abstract/Full Text

Median Age of COVID-19 Cases Declined in May to August in U.S.

FRIDAY, Sept. 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — From May to August 2020, there was a decrease in the median age of COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to research published in the Sept. 23 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

HRRP Tied to Decrease in 30-Day Readmission Rates for COPD

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), implementation of the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program (HRRP) is associated with a reduction in 30-day readmissions but may increase mortality, according to a study published online Sept. 1 in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Chinese Company Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be Available in U.S. in Early 2021

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A Chinese pharmaceutical company claims its COVID-19 vaccine should available by early next year for distribution in the United States and other countries.

AP News Article

Stroke ‘Alarm Clock’ Improves Acute Stroke Management Metrics

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Use of a stroke alarm clock demanding active feedback significantly improves management metrics for acute stroke, according to a study published online Sept. 24 in Stroke.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Acute Kidney Injury Ups Risk for Death in COVID-19 Patients

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Acute kidney injury (AKI) in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is associated with a significantly higher risk for in-hospital death, according to a study published online Sept. 19 in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases.

Abstract/Full Text

As Flu Season Approaches, Clinicians Brace for Potential ‘Twindemic’

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Flu shots may be more important than ever this year, as COVID-19 presents new challenges for clinicians and communities this flu season. HD Live! spoke with Nadia Eltaki, M.D., director of clinical operations at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., to discuss how clinicians can potentially lessen the potential for an overlapping superinfection, or “twindemic.”

More Information

J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Begins Final Stage of Clinical Trials

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The final stage of clinical trials for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine have started, the company announced Tuesday.

The New York Times Article

Stricter Vaccine Approval Rules Coming From FDA

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Stricter guidelines for emergency use authorization of a vaccine against the new coronavirus could soon be issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The New York Times Article

U.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 200,000 as Cases Climb in 22 States

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. COVID-19 death toll reached the tragic milestone of 200,000 on Tuesday, with at least 22 states now reporting a rise in new cases. Just last Monday, only nine states were reporting increases in new COVID-19 cases, CNN reported. For the most part, the case spikes are showing up in the country’s heartland and the Midwest.

CNN Article

Red Blood Cell Distribution Width, Mortality Tied in COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with COVID-19, elevated red blood cell distribution width (RDW) is associated with increased mortality risk, according to a study published online Sept. 23 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

SARS-CoV-2 Mortality Mainly Linked to Older Age, Comorbidity

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For U.S. veterans with COVID-19, mortality is mainly associated with older age, male sex, and comorbidity, according to a study published online Sept. 23 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Most People With SARS-CoV-2 Do Not Remain Asymptomatic

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Most people infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) do not remain asymptomatic, and the secondary attack rate is lower among contacts of people with asymptomatic infection, according to a review published online Sept. 22 in PLOS Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

AKI Occurs in 7 Percent of Those Hospitalized With COVID-19

TUESDAY, Sept. 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Acute kidney injury (AKI) occurs in 7 percent of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and is associated with increased in-hospital mortality, according to a study published online Sept. 22 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Rates of COVID-19 Infection Higher in Blacks, Hispanics

TUESDAY, Sept. 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Black and Hispanic individuals are experiencing an excess burden of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection, according to a study published online Sept. 22 in PLOS Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Perrigo Asthma Inhalers Recalled Due to Clog Risk

TUESDAY, Sept. 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Perrigo inhalers have been recalled because they could clog and not provide patients with any or enough medication, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

More Information

1998 to 2016 Saw Rise in Alcohol Use Disorder Hospitalizations

TUESDAY, Sept. 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Alcohol use disorder (AUD) hospitalizations increased from 1998 to 2016, while in-hospital mortality for patients hospitalized with AUD decreased, according to a research letter published online Sept. 21 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Rates of Recurrent MI Declined Among U.S. Women and Men

TUESDAY, Sept. 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — From 2008 to 2017, there were decreases in the rates of recurrent myocardial infarction (MI), recurrent coronary heart disease (CHD) events, heart failure hospitalization, and all-cause mortality in both men and women, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in Circulation.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Mental Illness Recognition Up in U.K. General Hospital Admissions

TUESDAY, Sept. 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — From 2006 to 2017, there was improvement in the sensitivity for recording of severe mental illness (SMI) diagnosis in English general hospitals, but less accurate diagnostic recording was seen for some groups including ethnic minorities, according to a study published online Sept. 17 in PLOS Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 200,000 in the United States

MONDAY, Sept. 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — As the U.S. COVID-19 case count neared 200,000 on Monday, public health experts debated whether the spread of the virus will continue to slow or a new surge will come, as cold weather returns to much of the country.

The New York Times Article

AstraZeneca Releases COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Plans

MONDAY, Sept. 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — AstraZeneca is the latest drug company to release details about human tests of its COVID-19 vaccine in response to public demand for such information. Americans have increasing doubts about a COVID-19 vaccine, and experts are worried that an unproven or unsafe vaccine may be released prematurely due to pressure from President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported.

The New York Times Article

CDC Removes New COVID-19 Guidelines Just Days After Posting Them

MONDAY, Sept. 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — New U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website guidelines suggesting that the new coronavirus can be transmitted by tiny droplets over a distance greater than six feet and that indoor ventilation is crucial to prevent its spread were removed from the agency’s website late Monday morning.

The Washington Post Article

Peanut-, Tree Nut-Induced Anaphylaxis Up on Halloween, Easter

MONDAY, Sept. 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Among Canadian children, the risk for anaphylaxis induced by unknown nuts and peanuts is increased during Halloween and Easter, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in CMAJ, the journal of the Canadian Medical Association.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Injuries Associated With Glass Tables Common in U.S.

MONDAY, Sept. 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Injuries associated with glass tables are common, and more than half are attributed to faulty tables, according to a study recently published in the American Journal of Surgery.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Sept. 14 to 18, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Drug May Reduce Need for Ventilators in COVID-19 Patients

FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — An inflammation-fighting medicine was associated with reduced use of ventilators among COVID-19 patients, according to a study that included mainly Hispanics and Blacks.

AP News Article

CDC: Adult Obesity Increasing, Tied to Worse COVID-19 Outcomes

FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Adult obesity is increasing, with considerable racial and ethnic disparities, according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More Information

Details Emerge on Unexplained Illness in AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — New details surfaced on Thursday on an unexplained neurological condition that struck a volunteer who was participating in AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine trial.

CNN Article

Older Adults Experiencing More Loneliness During Pandemic

FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Older adults are feeling more isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report published online Sept. 14 based on the results of the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging.

More Information

More Than Half of Pregnant Women With COVID-19 Asymptomatic

FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — More than half of hospitalized pregnant women with COVID-19 are asymptomatic at admission, while pregnant women hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness have a higher prevalence of prepregnancy obesity and gestational diabetes, according to two studies published in the Sept. 16 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text – Delahoy

Abstract/Full Text – Panagiotakopoulos

Lower Proportion of Inpatients With COVID-19 Wear Glasses

FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The proportion of inpatients with COVID-19 who wear eyeglasses for extended daily periods is lower than in the general population, according to a study published online Sept. 16 in JAMA Ophthalmology.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Flu Activity Low in Southern Hemisphere in June to August 2020

THURSDAY, Sept. 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There was very low influenza activity during June to August 2020 in the Southern Hemisphere, according to research published in the Sept. 18 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Would Begin Within 24 Hours After Approval

THURSDAY, Sept. 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States would begin within 24 hours of its approval or emergency use authorization, and the plan is that no American will have to “pay a single dime” out of their own pocket for the vaccine, federal officials said Thursday.

The New York Times Article

Moderna May Know by November Whether COVID-19 Vaccine Is Effective

THURSDAY, Sept. 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Moderna says it should know by sometime in November whether its COVID-19 vaccine is effective, its CEO said Thursday.

CBS News Article

Survey: About Seven in 10 Adults Interested in COVID-19 Vaccine

THURSDAY, Sept. 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Nearly seven in 10 U.S. adults are “definitely” or “probably” willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to research published online Aug. 20 in Vaccine.

Abstract/Full Text

Substance Use Disorder Linked to Increased Risk for COVID-19

THURSDAY, Sept. 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Substance use disorder (SUD) is associated with a higher risk for COVID-19 than that seen in the general population, as well as worse outcomes, according to a study published online Sept. 14 in Molecular Psychiatry.

Abstract/Full Text

Hydrocortisone Early After Septic Shock Onset May Aid Outcomes

THURSDAY, Sept. 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with vasopressor-dependent septic shock, early hydrocortisone use is associated with improved outcomes, according to a study published online Sept. 2 in SHOCK.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Study Suggests Smoking Causes Fatal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

THURSDAY, Sept. 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Smoking seems to have a causal role in subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), according to a study published online Sept. 17 in Stroke.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Characteristics ID’d for Under 21s With SARS-CoV-2-Linked Deaths

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Of those aged younger than 21 years with deaths associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), most are aged 10 to 20 years, and 75 percent of deaths occur in those with an underlying medical condition, according to research published in the Sept. 15 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

New Drug Shows Promise in Preventing Severe COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A single infusion of an experimental drug dramatically lowers levels of coronavirus in the bodies of newly infected patients and cuts their chances of hospitalization, the drug’s maker reported Wednesday.

The New York Times Article

Vaccine Campaign Would Take Six to Nine Months to Curb COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — When a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19 becomes available, it is likely to take six to nine months for enough Americans to get vaccinated to have a significant impact on the pandemic, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, M.D., said Wednesday.

The Washington Post Article

Many Doctors Misinformed About Nicotine’s Risks

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Most doctors hold misperceptions about the risks of nicotine, according to research published online Sept. 1 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Poll: Most Americans Do Not Trust Trump’s COVID-19 Vaccine Comments

TUESDAY, Sept. 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a sign that Americans are becoming more wary about the safety of a COVID-19 vaccine, a new poll shows a majority of adults do not trust what President Donald Trump has said on vaccine development.

NBC News Article

Factor V Activity Significantly Increased in Severe COVID-19

TUESDAY, Sept. 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Factor V activity is significantly increased in patients with severe COVID-19, according to a study published online Aug. 24 in the American Journal of Hematology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Canada Reports No New COVID-19 Deaths for First Time in Six Months

MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For the first time in six months, Canada on Friday reported no new COVID-19 deaths.

CBS News Article

Baricitinib May Shorten Recovery Time in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Using an anti-inflammatory medicine along with the antiviral drug remdesivir appears to shorten COVID-19 patients’ recovery time, according to drug company Eli Lilly.

AP News Article

Effectiveness of Inhaled COVID-19 Vaccines to Be Studied

MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A study to assess the effectiveness of two experimental COVID-19 vaccines when they are inhaled, rather than injected, has been announced by researchers.

AP News Article

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Restarts

MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Oxford University has announced that final-stage testing of a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with drug maker AstraZeneca will restart following a pause last week after a serious side effect showed up in a volunteer.

AP News Article

NIH Launches Clinical Trials of Antithrombotics for COVID-19

MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Two of three planned adaptive phase 3 clinical trials evaluating the safety and effectiveness of varying types of blood thinners to treat adults diagnosed with COVID-19 have launched, according to an announcement by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

More Information

24.4 Percent of U.K. Health Care Workers Positive for SARS-CoV-2

MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The overall prevalence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies is 24.4 percent in a cohort of asymptomatic health care workers, according to a study published online Sept. 11 in Thorax.

Abstract/Full Text

Vaccine Confidence Recently Increased in Some of Europe

MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Vaccine confidence has increased in parts of Europe in recent years, according to a study published online Sept. 10 in The Lancet.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

One or More Opioids Involved in ~80 Percent of OD Deaths

MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — More than 83 percent of overdose deaths during January to June 2019 involved illicitly manufactured fentanyls (IMFs), heroin, cocaine, or methamphetamine (alone or in combination), according to research published in the Sept. 4 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

Workplace Sexual Harassment Tied to Suicide Risk

MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Sexual harassment at work is associated with an increased risk for suicidal behavior, according to a study published online Sept. 2 in The BMJ.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Florida Teen Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba

FRIDAY, Sept. 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The parents of a 13-year-old boy in Florida who died from brain-eating amoeba want to warn others about the risk of the waterborne infection.

CBS News Article

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Sept. 7 to 11, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

COVID-19 Suspected for Surge in Medical Visits at End of 2019

FRIDAY, Sept. 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There was an excess of patients with cough and respiratory complaints identified at a large U.S. health system from December 2019 to February 2020, according to a study published online Sept. 10 in the Journal of Medical Internet Research.

Abstract/Full Text

Pneumothorax Reported as Complication of COVID-19

FRIDAY, Sept. 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Pneumothorax is being reported as a complication of COVID-19, and has higher incidence among men and lower survival among older patients, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in the European Respiratory Journal.

Abstract/Full Text

Predictors of Transition to Adult Rheumatology Care Explored

FRIDAY, Sept. 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For pediatric patients transferring to an adult rheumatology clinic, continued insurance coverage and referral from a pediatric rheumatologist predict shorter time to completed adult visit, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in Arthritis Care & Research.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Increases in Suicide Rates in Young Adults From 2000 to 2018

FRIDAY, Sept. 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — From 2000 to 2018, there were increases in suicide rates among persons aged 10 to 24 years, according to the Sept. 11 National Vital Statistics Reports, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Abstract/Full Text

Rates of Ambulatory Heart Failure Steady From 2001 to 2016

FRIDAY, Sept. 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Rates of ambulatory heart failure remained steady in the United States between 2001 and 2016, according to a study published online Sept. 2 in JAMA Cardiology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Widespread Avoidance of Medical Care Found Due to COVID-19 Concerns

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There was widespread reporting of avoidance of medical care due to COVID-19-related concerns in June 2020, according to research published in the Sept. 11 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

Considerable Adverse Outcomes Reported for Young Adults With COVID-19

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Young adults hospitalized with COVID-19 have substantial rates of adverse outcomes, according to a research letter published online Sept. 9 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Editor’s Note

Nosocomial COVID-19 Rare During Height of Pandemic

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — During the height of the pandemic, the incidence of nosocomial COVID-19 was rare, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Time Span of Football Play Not Linked to Concussion Recovery

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Longer exposure to playing football during childhood and adolescence appears to be unrelated to clinical recovery following college football concussion, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in Neurology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

More Than Half a Million U.S. Children Already Infected With COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — More than 500,000 U.S. children had been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of early September, with a sizable uptick seen in recent weeks, a new report reveals.

More Information

Pandemic Threatens Gains in Reducing Preventable Childhood Deaths

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The COVID-19 pandemic threatens decades of progress in reducing preventable deaths in children worldwide, a new United Nations/World Bank paper warns.

CNN Article

Clinical Trial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Paused After Illness

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A “potentially unexplained” illness in a participant has led AstraZeneca to halt a late-stage clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine.

AP News Article

New COVID-19 Test Provides Results in 15 Minutes

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A new portable COVID-19 test that can provide results within 15 minutes and process up to 30 samples an hour could be available by the end of the year, according to medical diagnostics company Qiagen.

CBS News Article

Drug Companies Say Ethical, Scientific Standards Will Be Followed in Making COVID-19 Vaccines

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The highest ethical and scientific standards will be followed in testing and manufacturing vaccines against the new coronavirus, the top executives of nine U.S. and European drug companies promise.

AP News Article

Child Hospital, ICU Admission Rates Similar for COVID-19, Flu

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Among children with COVID-19 or seasonal influenza, there are no differences in hospitalization rates, intensive care unit (ICU) admission rates, or mechanical ventilator use, but children with COVID-19 have more clinical symptoms, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Median of 36 Days Found From COVID-19 Symptom Onset to Viral Clearance

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The median time from COVID-19 symptom onset to viral clearance is 36 days, according to a study published online Sept. 2 in BMJ Open.

Abstract/Full Text

ATV Accidents in Children Most Often Result in Head, Neck Injuries

TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Head and neck injuries as a result of all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accidents remain common among children, according to a study published Aug. 10 in Clinical Pediatrics.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payments may be required)

As Tough COVID-19 Summer Ends, Experts Warn of Tougher Fall, Winter

TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a sobering illustration of the toll the COVID-19 pandemic took this summer, tallies now show the number of Americans who have died of the infection jumped from just under 100,000 to more than 186,000 between Memorial Day and Labor Day, while cases more than quadrupled to over 6.2 million.

Washington Post Article

IHME COVID-19 Projections

States Should Prepare for COVID-19 Vaccine by Nov. 1

TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Even though it is not likely to happen, states should be prepared to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1, the U.S. Surgeon General said Sunday.

CNN Article

Almost 1 in 100 May Die From Firearms, Overdose, or Motor Vehicle Accident

TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The lifetime risk for death from firearms and drug overdoses varies by race and geography, according to a study recently published in The American Journal of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Four Studies Indicate Benefits of Steroids for COVID-19

TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Steroids can improve survival in patients with COVID-19, according to three randomized trials and a meta-analysis published online Sept. 2 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Abstract/Full Text – Tomazini

Abstract/Full Text – Sterne

Abstract/Full Text – Dequin

Abstract/Full Text – Angus

Editorial

AKI Common in Hospitalized Patients With COVID-19

TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Acute kidney injury (AKI) is common in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and is associated with increased in-hospital mortality, according to a study published online Sept. 3 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

Abstract/Full Text

2009 to 2019 Saw Increase in Exposure to Phenibut in U.S.

FRIDAY, Sept. 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — From 2009 to 2019, there was an increase in exposure to phenibut, with 1,320 exposures reported, according to research published in the Sept. 4 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

Adult ADHD Symptoms May Predict Motor Vehicle Crash Risk

FRIDAY, Sept. 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Having attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms that persist into adulthood is associated with a higher risk for being involved in a motor vehicle crash (MVC), according to a study published online Aug. 22 in the Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

FRIDAY, Sept. 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The chief adviser for the White House vaccine program said Thursday it was “extremely unlikely, but not impossible” that a COVID-19 vaccine could be available by the end of October.

Washington Post Article

Likely Deficient Vitamin D Status Linked to COVID-19 Risk

FRIDAY, Sept. 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Likely deficient vitamin D status is associated with an increased risk for COVID-19, according to a study published online Sept. 3 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

COVID-19 During Pregnancy May Pose Risks for Mother, Baby

FRIDAY, Sept. 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Pregnant women with COVID-19 are less likely to report symptoms but are more likely to require intensive care unit admission compared with nonpregnant women of reproductive age, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Sept. 1 in The BMJ.

Abstract/Full Text

Severe Hypoglycemia May Up Fall Risk in Older Adults With T2DM

FRIDAY, Sept. 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Severe hypoglycemia is associated with a substantially higher risk for falls among community-dwelling adults with type 2 diabetes, according to a study published in the September issue of Diabetes Care.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

CDC Refutes Social Media Rumors That COVID-19 Death Data Are Inaccurate

THURSDAY, Sept. 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Rumors suggesting that COVID-19 deaths in the United States are much lower than reported are due to people misinterpreting standard death certificate language, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official says.

CNN Article

John Wagner No Longer Heading FDA Office of External Affairs

THURSDAY, Sept. 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For the second time in days, a Trump appointee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been let go.

AP News Article

Poll: Americans Now More Likely to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

THURSDAY, Sept. 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Just over 54 percent of Americans now say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine in the first 12 months after it is introduced, a significant increase from 42 percent in July, a new WebMD poll finds.

More Information

Invasive Treatment Tied to Better Outcomes in Elderly With NSTEMI

THURSDAY, Sept. 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Invasive management is beneficial for patients with non-ST elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) aged 80 years or older, according to a study published online Aug. 27 in The Lancet.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

U.S. Will Not Join International COVID-19 Vaccine Effort

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The United States will not join an international effort to create and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine, the Trump administration said Tuesday.

AP News Article

CDC Alerts Nation to Prepare for COVID-19 Vaccine by Early November

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is telling the nation to prepare for distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine this fall.

The New York Times Article

Pandemic Changed Asthma Care Delivery for Children

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The COVID-19 pandemic in Philadelphia has brought changes in pediatric asthma care delivery patterns, according to a study published online Aug. 19 in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Emergency Visits for E-Scooter Injuries Up From 2014 to 2019

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The incidence of emergency department visits for electric scooter (e-scooter) injuries increased from 2014 to 2019, according to a research letter published online Aug. 31 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

GM, Ford Finish Making 80,000 Ventilators

TUESDAY, Sept. 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — General Motors and Ford have completed U.S. government contracts to make 80,000 medical breathing machines for the U.S. government to help treat COVID-19 patients.

AP News Article

California Chicken Plant Closes After 8 Employees Die From COVID-19

TUESDAY, Sept. 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A Foster Farms chicken processing plant in Livingston, California, where eight workers died of COVID-19 and 392 tested positive, will be closed for a week of cleaning.

CBS News Article

SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies for 6 Percent of Frontline Health Care Personnel

TUESDAY, Sept. 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Six percent of health care personnel (HCP) caring for patients with COVID-19 have positive test results for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies, according to research published in the Aug. 31 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2020 ScoutNews, LLC. All rights reserved.

