Cancer Mortality Higher for U.S. Counties With Persistent Poverty

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — U.S. counties with persistent poverty (≥20 percent of residents in poverty since 1980) have higher rates of cancer mortality, according to a study published online Sept. 30 in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.

Hospital Admissions Not Related to COVID-19 Fell in Early 2020

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Non-COVID-19 hospital admissions decreased considerably with the onset of COVID-19, with declines generally similar across patient demographic subgroups from February to April 2020, according to a report published online Sept. 24 in Health Affairs.

Private Health Plans Pay Hospitals 247 Percent of Medicare

MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — During 2018, prices paid to hospitals by privately insured patients averaged 247 percent of what Medicare would have paid, according to a study from the RAND Corporation.

FDA: Mercury Risk Means Certain People Should Not Get Amalgam Dental Fillings

FRIDAY, Sept. 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Certain people are at higher risk for health problems from mercury-containing amalgam dental fillings and should avoid them if possible, a new U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommendation says.

Acute Kidney Injury Ups Risk for Death in COVID-19 Patients

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Acute kidney injury (AKI) in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is associated with a significantly higher risk for in-hospital death, according to a study published online Sept. 19 in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases.

AKI Occurs in 7 Percent of Those Hospitalized With COVID-19

TUESDAY, Sept. 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Acute kidney injury (AKI) occurs in 7 percent of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and is associated with increased in-hospital mortality, according to a study published online Sept. 22 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

Cancer Incidence Up for Adolescents and Young Adults

THURSDAY, Sept. 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Among adolescents and young adults (AYAs), cancer incidence increased during 2007 to 2016, according to a report published online Sept. 17 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.

Adding Belimumab Improves Renal Outcome in Lupus Nephritis

THURSDAY, Sept. 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The addition of belimumab versus placebo to standard therapy increases the likelihood of a primary efficacy renal response in patients with active lupus nephritis, according to a study published in the Sept. 17 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

Lowering Urine Protein Aids Renal Function in Rare Kidney Disease

FRIDAY, Sept. 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Reducing urinary protein aids patients with the rare kidney disease focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), according to a study published online Aug. 10 in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases.

Widespread Avoidance of Medical Care Found Due to COVID-19 Concerns

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There was widespread reporting of avoidance of medical care due to COVID-19-related concerns in June 2020, according to research published in the Sept. 11 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

AKI Common in Hospitalized Patients With COVID-19

TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Acute kidney injury (AKI) is common in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and is associated with increased in-hospital mortality, according to a study published online Sept. 3 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

Moderate/High Risk for ESRD Tied to Worse Cognition Later in Life

THURSDAY, Sept. 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Adults who experience more episodes of moderate/high end-stage renal disease (ESRD) risk have worse performance in cognitive domains in middle age, according to a study published online Sept. 2 in Neurology.

