Surgeon Charged With Aggravated Assault Over Windpipe Transplants

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Charges of aggravated assault have been filed against a surgeon once hailed for creating the world’s first windpipe partially made from a patient’s own stem cells, a Swedish prosecutor says.

Cancer Mortality Higher for U.S. Counties With Persistent Poverty

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — U.S. counties with persistent poverty (≥20 percent of residents in poverty since 1980) have higher rates of cancer mortality, according to a study published online Sept. 30 in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.

Hospital Admissions Not Related to COVID-19 Fell in Early 2020

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Non-COVID-19 hospital admissions decreased considerably with the onset of COVID-19, with declines generally similar across patient demographic subgroups from February to April 2020, according to a report published online Sept. 24 in Health Affairs.

Generalized Epilepsy Tied to Higher Sleep Apnea Risk

TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients with generalized epilepsy have a higher risk for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published in the October issue of Epilepsy & Behavior.

Brain-Eating Amoeba Found in Tap Water of Lake Jackson, Texas

MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The presence of a brain-eating amoeba in its drinking water has led the city of Lake Jackson, Texas, to issue a “do not use water order” and request an emergency declaration from the state.

Private Health Plans Pay Hospitals 247 Percent of Medicare

MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — During 2018, prices paid to hospitals by privately insured patients averaged 247 percent of what Medicare would have paid, according to a study from the RAND Corporation.

Early Intervention Has Lasting Benefit for Deaf Children

MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Children who are deaf or hard of hearing (D/HH) who are enrolled in early intervention (EI) by 6 months of age are more likely to be ready for kindergarten than those who enter EI later, according to a study published online Sept. 28 in Pediatrics.

Botox for TMJ Disorder Does Not Affect Jaw Bone Density

FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Jaw bone density and volume are similar between women who had botulinum toxin (BTX) injections to treat temporomandibular muscle and joint disorders (TMJDs) and those who did not, according to a small study published online Sept. 3 in the Journal of Oral Rehabilitation.

Florida Teen Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba

FRIDAY, Sept. 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The parents of a 13-year-old boy in Florida who died from brain-eating amoeba want to warn others about the risk of the waterborne infection.

Smokeless Tobacco Poses Global Health Burden

FRIDAY, Sept. 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Smokeless tobacco (ST) is used across the globe and poses a major public health threat, according to a review published online Aug. 12 in BMC Medicine.

Widespread Avoidance of Medical Care Found Due to COVID-19 Concerns

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There was widespread reporting of avoidance of medical care due to COVID-19-related concerns in June 2020, according to research published in the Sept. 11 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Tied to Subsequent Rhinosinusitis

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Personal history of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is associated with an increased risk for subsequent chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), according to a study published online Sept. 4 in Clinical Otolaryngology.

USPSTF: Evidence Lacking for Screening Elders for Hearing Loss

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) concludes that current evidence is inadequate for assessing the balance of benefits and harms of hearing loss screening for older adults. This finding forms the basis of a draft recommendation statement published online Sept. 8 by the USPSTF.

Surgery May Be Viable Option for Treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea

TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Combined palatal and tongue surgery reduces the number of apnea and hypopnea events in adults with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) for whom conventional therapy has failed, according to a preliminary study published online Sept. 4 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Child Cancer Survivors’ Hearing Loss Linked to Cognitive Deficits

FRIDAY, Sept. 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Severe hearing impairment (HI) in childhood cancer survivors is associated with neurocognitive deficits, according to a study recently published in JAMA Oncology.

Consensus Statements Issued for Adult Cochlear Implantation

TUESDAY, Sept. 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Consensus statements have been developed for cochlear implantation among adults with sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL); the systematic review and accompanying consensus statements were published online Aug. 27 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.

