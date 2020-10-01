Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Pathology for September 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.

Surgeon Charged With Aggravated Assault Over Windpipe Transplants

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Charges of aggravated assault have been filed against a surgeon once hailed for creating the world’s first windpipe partially made from a patient’s own stem cells, a Swedish prosecutor says.

Review IDs Dietary Factors Linked to Lower CRC Incidence

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Decreased colorectal cancer (CRC) incidence is seen in association with use of aspirin, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), magnesium, folate, and high consumption of fruits and vegetables, fiber, and dairy products, according to an umbrella review published online Sept. 28 in Gut.

Global Death Toll From COVID-19 Passes 1 Million

TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The global COVID-19 pandemic reached a grim new milestone on Tuesday: 1 million dead.

U.S. Government to Ship Millions of Rapid COVID-19 Tests This Week

TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. government will start distributing millions of rapid COVID-19 tests to states this week with the goal of reopening schools.

Private Health Plans Pay Hospitals 247 Percent of Medicare

MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — During 2018, prices paid to hospitals by privately insured patients averaged 247 percent of what Medicare would have paid, according to a study from the RAND Corporation.

Clinical Severity Lower With Vitamin D Sufficiency in COVID-19

MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Vitamin D sufficiency is associated with reduced clinical severity, inpatient mortality, and serum levels of C-reactive protein (CRP) among patients infected with COVID-19, according to a study published online Sept. 25 in PLOS ONE.

14 Novel Loci Identified for Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a genome-wide association study (GWAS), published online Sept. 28 in Circulation, researchers identified 14 novel loci for abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA).

<10 Percent of U.S. Population Has Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2

MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Fewer than 10 percent of the U.S. adult population formed antibodies against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) during the first wave of the pandemic, according to a study published online Sept. 25 in The Lancet.

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Sept. 21 to 25, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

U.S. Non-English Speakers Less Likely to Have SARS-CoV-2 Test

FRIDAY, Sept. 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Non-English speakers are less likely to have completed severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) testing and have a higher proportion of positive tests compared with English speakers, according to a research letter published online Sept. 24 in JAMA Network Open.

One-Fifth of Those With SARS-CoV-2 Infection Asymptomatic

FRIDAY, Sept. 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — About one-fifth of individuals with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection are asymptomatic and their viral load is comparable to that of patients with mild symptoms, according to a study published online Sept. 22 in Thorax.

Fertility Treatment Cancellations Due to COVID-19 Impact Mental Health

FRIDAY, Sept. 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Fertility treatment suspensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have had a considerable negative impact on women’s mental health and quality of life, according to a study published online Sept. 18 in PLOS ONE.

Performance of Commercial SARS-CoV-2 Ab Tests Varies

FRIDAY, Sept. 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There is considerable variation in the performance of commercial kits for detecting antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, according to a study published online Sept. 24 in PLOS Pathogens.

Chinese Company Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be Available in U.S. in Early 2021

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A Chinese pharmaceutical company claims its COVID-19 vaccine should available by early next year for distribution in the United States and other countries.

United First U.S. Airline to Offer COVID-19 Testing for Passengers

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The first COVID-19 testing program for airline passengers in the United States will be introduced Oct. 15 by United Airlines.

Genetically Predicted BMI Increases Rheumatoid Arthritis Risk

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Genetically predicted body mass index (BMI) significantly increases the risk for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to a study published online Sept. 22 in Arthritis & Rheumatology.

U.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 200,000 as Cases Climb in 22 States

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. COVID-19 death toll reached the tragic milestone of 200,000 on Tuesday, with at least 22 states now reporting a rise in new cases. Just last Monday, only nine states were reporting increases in new COVID-19 cases, CNN reported. For the most part, the case spikes are showing up in the country’s heartland and the Midwest.

Stricter Vaccine Approval Rules Coming From FDA

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Stricter guidelines for emergency use authorization of a vaccine against the new coronavirus could soon be issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Begins Final Stage of Clinical Trials

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The final stage of clinical trials for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine have started, the company announced Tuesday.

Most People With SARS-CoV-2 Do Not Remain Asymptomatic

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Most people infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) do not remain asymptomatic, and the secondary attack rate is lower among contacts of people with asymptomatic infection, according to a review published online Sept. 22 in PLOS Medicine.

AKI Occurs in 7 Percent of Those Hospitalized With COVID-19

TUESDAY, Sept. 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Acute kidney injury (AKI) occurs in 7 percent of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and is associated with increased in-hospital mortality, according to a study published online Sept. 22 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

Abstract/Full Text

Rates of COVID-19 Infection Higher in Blacks, Hispanics

TUESDAY, Sept. 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Black and Hispanic individuals are experiencing an excess burden of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection, according to a study published online Sept. 22 in PLOS Medicine.

CDC Removes New COVID-19 Guidelines Just Days After Posting Them

MONDAY, Sept. 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — New U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website guidelines suggesting that the new coronavirus can be transmitted by tiny droplets over a distance greater than six feet and that indoor ventilation is crucial to prevent its spread were removed from the agency’s website late Monday morning.

AstraZeneca Releases COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Plans

MONDAY, Sept. 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — AstraZeneca is the latest drug company to release details about human tests of its COVID-19 vaccine in response to public demand for such information. Americans have increasing doubts about a COVID-19 vaccine, and experts are worried that an unproven or unsafe vaccine may be released prematurely due to pressure from President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported.

COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 200,000 in the United States

MONDAY, Sept. 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — As the U.S. COVID-19 case count neared 200,000 on Monday, public health experts debated whether the spread of the virus will continue to slow or a new surge will come, as cold weather returns to much of the country.

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Sept. 14 to 18, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

CDC: Adult Obesity Increasing, Tied to Worse COVID-19 Outcomes

FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Adult obesity is increasing, with considerable racial and ethnic disparities, according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More Than Half of Pregnant Women With COVID-19 Asymptomatic

FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — More than half of hospitalized pregnant women with COVID-19 are asymptomatic at admission, while pregnant women hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness have a higher prevalence of prepregnancy obesity and gestational diabetes, according to two studies published in the Sept. 16 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Lower Proportion of Inpatients With COVID-19 Wear Glasses

FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The proportion of inpatients with COVID-19 who wear eyeglasses for extended daily periods is lower than in the general population, according to a study published online Sept. 16 in JAMA Ophthalmology.

Substance Use Disorder Linked to Increased Risk for COVID-19

THURSDAY, Sept. 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Substance use disorder (SUD) is associated with a higher risk for COVID-19 than that seen in the general population, as well as worse outcomes, according to a study published online Sept. 14 in Molecular Psychiatry.

Poll: Most Americans Do Not Trust Trump’s COVID-19 Vaccine Comments

TUESDAY, Sept. 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a sign that Americans are becoming more wary about the safety of a COVID-19 vaccine, a new poll shows a majority of adults do not trust what President Donald Trump has said on vaccine development.

Factor V Activity Significantly Increased in Severe COVID-19

TUESDAY, Sept. 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Factor V activity is significantly increased in patients with severe COVID-19, according to a study published online Aug. 24 in the American Journal of Hematology.

Canada Reports No New COVID-19 Deaths for First Time in Six Months

MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For the first time in six months, Canada on Friday reported no new COVID-19 deaths.

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Restarts

MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Oxford University has announced that final-stage testing of a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with drug maker AstraZeneca will restart following a pause last week after a serious side effect showed up in a volunteer.

Effectiveness of Inhaled COVID-19 Vaccines to Be Studied

MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A study to assess the effectiveness of two experimental COVID-19 vaccines when they are inhaled, rather than injected, has been announced by researchers.

24.4 Percent of U.K. Health Care Workers Positive for SARS-CoV-2

MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The overall prevalence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies is 24.4 percent in a cohort of asymptomatic health care workers, according to a study published online Sept. 11 in Thorax.

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Sept. 7 to 11, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

CDC: Nearly 800 U.S. Children Have Developed COVID-19-Related Condition

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There have been 792 confirmed cases in the United States of a rare condition in children that is linked to COVID-19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

Nosocomial COVID-19 Rare During Height of Pandemic

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — During the height of the pandemic, the incidence of nosocomial COVID-19 was rare, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in JAMA Network Open.

New COVID-19 Test Provides Results in 15 Minutes

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A new portable COVID-19 test that can provide results within 15 minutes and process up to 30 samples an hour could be available by the end of the year, according to medical diagnostics company Qiagen.

Clinical Trial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Paused After Illness

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A “potentially unexplained” illness in a participant has led AstraZeneca to halt a late-stage clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Drug Companies Say Ethical, Scientific Standards Will Be Followed in Making COVID-19 Vaccines

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The highest ethical and scientific standards will be followed in testing and manufacturing vaccines against the new coronavirus, the top executives of nine U.S. and European drug companies promise.

Median of 36 Days Found From COVID-19 Symptom Onset to Viral Clearance

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The median time from COVID-19 symptom onset to viral clearance is 36 days, according to a study published online Sept. 2 in BMJ Open.

CYP2C19 Genotyping May Aid Antiplatelet Prescribing

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Genotyping may provide some clinical benefit in prescribing antiplatelet therapies for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), according to a study published in the Aug. 25 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

States Should Prepare for COVID-19 Vaccine by Nov. 1

TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Even though it is not likely to happen, states should be prepared to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1, the U.S. Surgeon General said Sunday.

As Tough COVID-19 Summer Ends, Experts Warn of Tougher Fall, Winter

TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a sobering illustration of the toll the COVID-19 pandemic took this summer, tallies now show the number of Americans who have died of the infection jumped from just under 100,000 to more than 186,000 between Memorial Day and Labor Day, while cases more than quadrupled to over 6.2 million.

Washington Post Article

Almost 1 in 100 May Die From Firearms, Overdose, or Motor Vehicle Accident

TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The lifetime risk for death from firearms and drug overdoses varies by race and geography, according to a study recently published in The American Journal of Medicine.

Prolonged Viral Shedding Seen in Children Positive for SARS-CoV-2

TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Pediatric patients have a prolonged period of viral shedding after infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), according to a study published online Sept. 3 in The Journal of Pediatrics.

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Chief of U.S. Vaccine Initiative Says October Timeline ‘Extremely Unlikely’

FRIDAY, Sept. 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The chief adviser for the White House vaccine program said Thursday it was “extremely unlikely, but not impossible” that a COVID-19 vaccine could be available by the end of October.

Science Not Yet Advanced Enough for Genetic Editing of Embryos: Expert Panel

FRIDAY, Sept. 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Genetic editing of embryos should not be attempted yet because the science is not advanced enough to ensure safety, an international panel of experts says.

CDC Refutes Social Media Rumors That COVID-19 Death Data Are Inaccurate

THURSDAY, Sept. 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Rumors suggesting that COVID-19 deaths in the United States are much lower than reported are due to people misinterpreting standard death certificate language, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official says.

John Wagner No Longer Heading FDA Office of External Affairs

THURSDAY, Sept. 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For the second time in days, a Trump appointee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been let go.

Poll: Americans Now More Likely to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

THURSDAY, Sept. 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Just over 54 percent of Americans now say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine in the first 12 months after it is introduced, a significant increase from 42 percent in July, a new WebMD poll finds.

Imaging Manifestations of E-Cig, Vaping Lung Injury Described

THURSDAY, Sept. 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Imaging manifestations of electronic cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury include an acute lung injury pattern exhibiting as multifocal ground-glass opacity and/or consolidation, according to a study published online Aug. 27 in Radiology: Cardiothoracic Imaging.

Early Body Mass Index Tied to Cardiometabolic Risk at Age 11 to 12

THURSDAY, Sept. 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Toddlers who are overweight or obese have higher cardiometabolic risk scores at 11 to 12 years of age, according to a study published in the Aug. 1 issue of Pediatrics.

U.S. Will Not Join International COVID-19 Vaccine Effort

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The United States will not join an international effort to create and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine, the Trump administration said Tuesday.

CDC Alerts Nation to Prepare for COVID-19 Vaccine by Early November

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is telling the nation to prepare for distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine this fall.

Brain Scan May Guide Therapy for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Brain scans may predict which type of therapy will be most effective for obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in teens and adults, according to a study published online Aug. 28 in The American Journal of Psychiatry.

More Than 20 Percent of Children With COVID-19 Are Asymptomatic

TUESDAY, Sept. 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A considerable proportion of children with confirmed COVID-19 remain asymptomatic, according to a study published online Aug. 28 in JAMA Pediatrics.

Abstract/Full Text

SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies for 6 Percent of Frontline Health Care Personnel

TUESDAY, Sept. 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Six percent of health care personnel (HCP) caring for patients with COVID-19 have positive test results for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies, according to research published in the Aug. 31 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

