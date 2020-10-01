Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Pharmacy for September 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.

Review IDs Dietary Factors Linked to Lower CRC Incidence

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Decreased colorectal cancer (CRC) incidence is seen in association with use of aspirin, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), magnesium, folate, and high consumption of fruits and vegetables, fiber, and dairy products, according to an umbrella review published online Sept. 28 in Gut.

U.S. Government to Ship Millions of Rapid COVID-19 Tests This Week

TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. government will start distributing millions of rapid COVID-19 tests to states this week with the goal of reopening schools.

Global Death Toll From COVID-19 Passes 1 Million

TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The global COVID-19 pandemic reached a grim new milestone on Tuesday: 1 million dead.

Gabapentin Does Not Lower Pain Scores in Chronic Pelvic Pain

TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For women with chronic pelvic pain, gabapentin treatment does not result in significantly lower pain scores and is associated with more side effects than placebo, according to a study published online Sept. 26 in The Lancet.

Proton Pump Inhibitor Use Linked to Increased T2DM Risk

TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Regular use of proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) is associated with an increased risk for type 2 diabetes, according to a study published online Sept. 28 in Gut.

Lockdown Tied to Worsening of Musculoskeletal Conditions

TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Early stages of the U.K. COVID-19 lockdown had negative consequences for people with musculoskeletal conditions, according to a letter to the editor published online Sept. 22 in Rheumatology: Advances in Practice.

New FDA Applications for Opioids Often Based on Short Trials

TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — New drug applications (NDAs) for prescription opioids for pain have been based on pivotal trials of short or intermediate duration, often in narrowly defined pain populations, according to a study published online Sept. 29 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Private Health Plans Pay Hospitals 247 Percent of Medicare

MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — During 2018, prices paid to hospitals by privately insured patients averaged 247 percent of what Medicare would have paid, according to a study from the RAND Corporation.

Hydroxychloroquine Tied to Heart Problems Prior to Pandemic

MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Real-world, pre-COVID-19 adverse events data show hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and chloroquine (CQ) are associated with cardiovascular adverse events (CVAEs), according to a study published online Sept. 22 in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

Only Two-Thirds of Parents Planning to Get Flu Shots for Their Children

MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — One-third of parents say they will forgo the flu vaccination for their children this year, despite public health recommendations, according to the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health.

Clinical Severity Lower With Vitamin D Sufficiency in COVID-19

MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Vitamin D sufficiency is associated with reduced clinical severity, inpatient mortality, and serum levels of C-reactive protein (CRP) among patients infected with COVID-19, according to a study published online Sept. 25 in PLOS ONE.

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Sept. 21 to 25, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

ACIP Provides Recommendations on Meningococcal Vaccination

FRIDAY, Sept. 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Routine vaccination with a quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY) is recommended for adolescents aged 11 to 12 years with a booster at age 16 years, according to a report published in the Sept. 24 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

United First U.S. Airline to Offer COVID-19 Testing for Passengers

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The first COVID-19 testing program for airline passengers in the United States will be introduced Oct. 15 by United Airlines.

Chinese Company Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be Available in U.S. in Early 2021

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A Chinese pharmaceutical company claims its COVID-19 vaccine should available by early next year for distribution in the United States and other countries.

Survey: Rheumatic Diseases Pose Routine Challenges

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Many patients with rheumatic diseases face significant challenges in their daily lives, including affordability issues, lifestyle and activity limitations, and negative effects on mental and emotional health, according to the results of a survey released by the American College of Rheumatology (ACR).

Cognition-Enhancing Supplements May Contain Unapproved Drugs

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Supplements marketed to improve memory and cognitive function frequently contain unapproved drugs, often at supratherapeutic dosages, according to a study published online Sept. 23 in Neurology: Clinical Practice.

Guidelines Updated for Managing Dyslipidemia to Cut CVD Risk

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a synopsis of the 2020 updated clinical practice guideline from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, published online Sept. 22 in the Annals of Internal Medicine, recommendations are presented for the management of dyslipidemia to reduce cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk.

FDA Requiring Labeling Changes to Benzodiazepine Prescribing Information

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In response to reports of misuse and abuse of benzodiazepines, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is now requiring class-wide labeling changes to the prescribing information, the agency announced yesterday.

Major Adverse CV Event Risk Reduced With SGLT2 Inhibitors

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For individuals with type 2 diabetes, sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors are associated with a reduced risk for cardiovascular events during short-term follow-up, according to a study published online Sept. 23 in The BMJ.

Teens’ Mental Illness Treatment May Not Follow Guidelines

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There is great variation in the treatment of mental illness in adolescents, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

As Flu Season Approaches, Clinicians Brace for Potential ‘Twindemic’

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Flu shots may be more important than ever this year, as COVID-19 presents new challenges for clinicians and communities this flu season. HD Live! spoke with Nadia Eltaki, M.D., director of clinical operations at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., to discuss how clinicians can potentially lessen the potential for an overlapping superinfection, or “twindemic.”

U.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 200,000 as Cases Climb in 22 States

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. COVID-19 death toll reached the tragic milestone of 200,000 on Tuesday, with at least 22 states now reporting a rise in new cases. Just last Monday, only nine states were reporting increases in new COVID-19 cases, CNN reported. For the most part, the case spikes are showing up in the country’s heartland and the Midwest.

J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Begins Final Stage of Clinical Trials

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The final stage of clinical trials for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine have started, the company announced Tuesday.

Stricter Vaccine Approval Rules Coming From FDA

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Stricter guidelines for emergency use authorization of a vaccine against the new coronavirus could soon be issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Metformin May Slow Cognitive Decline in Seniors With T2DM

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For older adults with type 2 diabetes, cognitive decline is slower and dementia risk reduced for those receiving metformin, according to a study published online Sept. 23 in Diabetes Care.

CDC: Women More Likely to Experience Anxiety, Depression

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Women are more likely to experience anxiety and depression, and women and older children are more likely to receive mental health treatment, according to new statistics from four data briefs published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics.

Oral Steroids May Raise Risks for Diabetes, HTN, VTE in Children

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Children with current glucocorticoid exposure have increased risks for diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and venous thromboembolism (VTE), according to a study published online Sept. 9 in the American Journal of Epidemiology.

Rates of COVID-19 Infection Higher in Blacks, Hispanics

TUESDAY, Sept. 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Black and Hispanic individuals are experiencing an excess burden of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection, according to a study published online Sept. 22 in PLOS Medicine.

Perrigo Asthma Inhalers Recalled Due to Clog Risk

TUESDAY, Sept. 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Perrigo inhalers have been recalled because they could clog and not provide patients with any or enough medication, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

PrEP Prescribing Low in the U.S., Even Among HIV Care Providers

TUESDAY, Sept. 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Even among HIV-focused practitioners, preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP) prescribing is not routine, according to a study published online Sept. 3 in PLOS ONE.

Glucocorticoids Linked to Hospitalized Infection Risk in RA

TUESDAY, Sept. 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) receiving disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD) therapy, continued use of glucocorticoids is associated with an increased risk for hospitalized infections, according to a study published online Sept. 22 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 200,000 in the United States

MONDAY, Sept. 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — As the U.S. COVID-19 case count neared 200,000 on Monday, public health experts debated whether the spread of the virus will continue to slow or a new surge will come, as cold weather returns to much of the country.

AstraZeneca Releases COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Plans

MONDAY, Sept. 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — AstraZeneca is the latest drug company to release details about human tests of its COVID-19 vaccine in response to public demand for such information. Americans have increasing doubts about a COVID-19 vaccine, and experts are worried that an unproven or unsafe vaccine may be released prematurely due to pressure from President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported.

Botox for TMJ Disorder Does Not Affect Jaw Bone Density

FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Jaw bone density and volume are similar between women who had botulinum toxin (BTX) injections to treat temporomandibular muscle and joint disorders (TMJDs) and those who did not, according to a small study published online Sept. 3 in the Journal of Oral Rehabilitation.

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Sept. 14 to 18, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — New details surfaced on Thursday on an unexplained neurological condition that struck a volunteer who was participating in AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Drug May Reduce Need for Ventilators in COVID-19 Patients

FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — An inflammation-fighting medicine was associated with reduced use of ventilators among COVID-19 patients, according to a study that included mainly Hispanics and Blacks.

Depression Common Among Psoriasis Patients

FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Depression is common among patients with psoriasis, according to a study published online Sept. 14 in Dermatology.

Lung Cancer Treatment Plans Changed Due to Pandemic

FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — More than half of patients have experienced changes in their lung cancer treatment plan as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a research letter published online Sept. 17 in JAMA Oncology.

Moderna May Know by November Whether COVID-19 Vaccine Is Effective

THURSDAY, Sept. 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Moderna says it should know by sometime in November whether its COVID-19 vaccine is effective, its CEO said Thursday.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Would Begin Within 24 Hours After Approval

THURSDAY, Sept. 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States would begin within 24 hours of its approval or emergency use authorization, and the plan is that no American will have to “pay a single dime” out of their own pocket for the vaccine, federal officials said Thursday.

EPA, DHA Supplementation Linked to Reduced Risk for MI, CHD

THURSDAY, Sept. 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Supplementation with eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is associated with a reduced risk for myocardial infarction (MI) and coronary heart disease (CHD) events, according to a meta-analysis published online Sept. 17 in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

Survey: About Seven in 10 Adults Interested in COVID-19 Vaccine

THURSDAY, Sept. 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Nearly seven in 10 U.S. adults are “definitely” or “probably” willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to research published online Aug. 20 in Vaccine.

Hydrocortisone Early After Septic Shock Onset May Aid Outcomes

THURSDAY, Sept. 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with vasopressor-dependent septic shock, early hydrocortisone use is associated with improved outcomes, according to a study published online Sept. 2 in SHOCK.

Adding Belimumab Improves Renal Outcome in Lupus Nephritis

THURSDAY, Sept. 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The addition of belimumab versus placebo to standard therapy increases the likelihood of a primary efficacy renal response in patients with active lupus nephritis, according to a study published in the Sept. 17 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

Vaccine Campaign Would Take Six to Nine Months to Curb COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — When a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19 becomes available, it is likely to take six to nine months for enough Americans to get vaccinated to have a significant impact on the pandemic, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, M.D., said Wednesday.

New Drug Shows Promise in Preventing Severe COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A single infusion of an experimental drug dramatically lowers levels of coronavirus in the bodies of newly infected patients and cuts their chances of hospitalization, the drug’s maker reported Wednesday.

Financial Toxicity Common in Patients With Multiple Sclerosis

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with multiple sclerosis (MS), financial toxicity is common and is associated with lifestyle-altering behaviors or care nonadherence, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in the Multiple Sclerosis Journal.

PPI Use Is Negative Prognostic Marker in Urothelial Cancer

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with advanced urothelial cancer treated with atezolizumab, proton pump inhibitor (PPI) use is a negative prognostic marker, according to a study published online Sept. 15 in Clinical Cancer Research.

Many Doctors Misinformed About Nicotine’s Risks

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Most doctors hold misperceptions about the risks of nicotine, according to research published online Sept. 1 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.

Spironolactone Not Tied to Breast Cancer Recurrence

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Spironolactone is not independently associated with increased breast cancer recurrence, according to a study published in the October issue of the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Eflornithine + Sulindac Shows No Benefit in Adenomatous Polyposis

TUESDAY, Sept. 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with familial adenomatous polyposis, the incidence of disease progression is not statistically significantly lower with the combination of eflornithine and sulindac versus either eflornithine or sulindac alone, according to a study published in the Sept. 10 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

Office Dismissal Policy for Families Refusing Vaccines Common

TUESDAY, Sept. 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Half of practices report having an office dismissal policy for families refusing vaccines, according to a research letter published in the Sept. 15 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Poll: Most Americans Do Not Trust Trump’s COVID-19 Vaccine Comments

TUESDAY, Sept. 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a sign that Americans are becoming more wary about the safety of a COVID-19 vaccine, a new poll shows a majority of adults do not trust what President Donald Trump has said on vaccine development.

Clinical Score Predicts Poor Pain Control After Spine Surgery

TUESDAY, Sept. 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A score based on seven variables can accurately predict the probability of poorly controlled pain after elective spine surgery, according to a study published online Sept. 15 in the Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine.

Lipid-Rich Necrotic Core Linked to Psoriasis Severity

TUESDAY, Sept. 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with psoriasis, lipid-rich necrotic core (LRNC) is associated with psoriasis severity and cardiovascular risk factors and is reduced for those patients receiving biologic therapy, according to a study published online Sept. 15 in Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging.

Levodopa Benefits Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration

TUESDAY, Sept. 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Levodopa is a safe and well-tolerated treatment for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and improves visual outcomes, according to a study recently published in The American Journal of Medicine.

Curcuma longa Extract Improves Knee Pain in Osteoarthritis

TUESDAY, Sept. 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with knee osteoarthritis, Curcuma longa extract (CL) is more effective than placebo for knee pain but does not improve knee effusion-synovitis, according to a study published online Sept. 15 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Darolutamide Boosts Survival in Nonmetastatic Prostate Cancer

TUESDAY, Sept. 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For men with nonmetastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer, the risk for death is significantly lower for those receiving darolutamide versus placebo, according to a study published in the Sept. 10 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

Antipsychotic Rx Still Common With Intellectual Disabilities

TUESDAY, Sept. 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Antipsychotic drug prescription is still common for people with intellectual disabilities, according to a study published online Sept. 10 in BMJ Open.

Canada Reports No New COVID-19 Deaths for First Time in Six Months

MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For the first time in six months, Canada on Friday reported no new COVID-19 deaths.

Baricitinib May Shorten Recovery Time in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Using an anti-inflammatory medicine along with the antiviral drug remdesivir appears to shorten COVID-19 patients’ recovery time, according to drug company Eli Lilly.

Effectiveness of Inhaled COVID-19 Vaccines to Be Studied

MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A study to assess the effectiveness of two experimental COVID-19 vaccines when they are inhaled, rather than injected, has been announced by researchers.

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Restarts

MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Oxford University has announced that final-stage testing of a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with drug maker AstraZeneca will restart following a pause last week after a serious side effect showed up in a volunteer.

NIH Launches Clinical Trials of Antithrombotics for COVID-19

MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Two of three planned adaptive phase 3 clinical trials evaluating the safety and effectiveness of varying types of blood thinners to treat adults diagnosed with COVID-19 have launched, according to an announcement by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Vaccine Confidence Recently Increased in Some of Europe

MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Vaccine confidence has increased in parts of Europe in recent years, according to a study published online Sept. 10 in The Lancet.

One or More Opioids Involved in ~80 Percent of OD Deaths

MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — More than 83 percent of overdose deaths during January to June 2019 involved illicitly manufactured fentanyls (IMFs), heroin, cocaine, or methamphetamine (alone or in combination), according to research published in the Sept. 4 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Modafinil in Early Pregnancy Not Tied to Congenital Malformations

FRIDAY, Sept. 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Modafinil use during early pregnancy is not associated with significantly increased risk for major malformations in exposed infants, according to a research letter published online Sept. 1 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Sept. 7 to 11, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Enhanced Recovery Approach Aids Cesarean Birth Outcomes

FRIDAY, Sept. 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — An enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) program for cesarean delivery is associated with improved outcomes, according to a study published online Sept. 10 in Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Controlled BP Down Among U.S. Adults With HTN After 2013–2014

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of controlled blood pressure (BP) among U.S. adults with hypertension increased from 1999-2000 to 2007-2008 then decreased after 2013 to 2014, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

NAMS Updates Guidance for Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a position statement from the North American Menopause Society (NAMS), published in the September issue of Menopause, updated recommendations are presented for the treatment of genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM).

Few High-Grade Soft Tissue Sarcoma Patients Receive Chemo

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The rates of adults with high-grade soft tissue sarcoma (STS) who receive chemotherapy may be lower than expected, indicating a need for more aggressive systemic treatments, according to a study published in the August issue of the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.

Poverty-Stricken Adults More Likely to be Calcium-, Vitamin D-Deficient

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Adequate calcium and vitamin D intake in older Americans is greatly influenced by ethnicity, sex, household income, and food security, according to a study recently published in PLOS ONE.

Shift Seen to Newer Agents to Treat Psoriasis

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Phototherapy use for psoriasis decreased from 2005 to 2018, while use of biologics increased, according to a research letter published online Sept. 4 in Dermatologic Therapy.

E-Cigarette Use Increased Significantly From 2017 to 2018

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There was a marked increase in electronic cigarette use from 2017 to 2018 in the United States, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Clinical Trial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Paused After Illness

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A “potentially unexplained” illness in a participant has led AstraZeneca to halt a late-stage clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Drug Companies Say Ethical, Scientific Standards Will Be Followed in Making COVID-19 Vaccines

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The highest ethical and scientific standards will be followed in testing and manufacturing vaccines against the new coronavirus, the top executives of nine U.S. and European drug companies promise.

Insurer, Insured Costs for HIV PrEP Rising in the United States

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — From 2014 to 2018, there were increases noted in third-party and out-of-pocket (OOP) payments per 30 tenofovir disoproxil fumarate with emtricitabine (TDF-FTC) tablets for HIV preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP), according to a study published online Sept. 8 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Early Therapy for Rheumatoid Arthritis May Slow Heart Disease

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD) therapy for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) treatment also cuts cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk, according to a study published online Aug. 28 in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases.

CYP2C19 Genotyping May Aid Antiplatelet Prescribing

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Genotyping may provide some clinical benefit in prescribing antiplatelet therapies for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), according to a study published in the Aug. 25 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Increase Seen in Hydroxychloroquine Rx by Nonroutine Specialists

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In March 2020, compared with March 2019, there was an 80-fold increase in new prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine by specialists who did not typically prescribe these medications, according to research published in the Sept. 4 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

As Tough COVID-19 Summer Ends, Experts Warn of Tougher Fall, Winter

TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a sobering illustration of the toll the COVID-19 pandemic took this summer, tallies now show the number of Americans who have died of the infection jumped from just under 100,000 to more than 186,000 between Memorial Day and Labor Day, while cases more than quadrupled to over 6.2 million.

States Should Prepare for COVID-19 Vaccine by Nov. 1

TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Even though it is not likely to happen, states should be prepared to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1, the U.S. Surgeon General said Sunday.

Four Studies Indicate Benefits of Steroids for COVID-19

TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Steroids can improve survival in patients with COVID-19, according to three randomized trials and a meta-analysis published online Sept. 2 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Seizures During Menstrual Cycle Tied to Drug-Resistant Epilepsy

TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In women with genetic generalized epilepsy (GGE), having more frequent seizures during the menstrual cycle is associated with drug-resistant epilepsy, according to a study published online Aug. 5 in Neurology.

Almost 1 in 100 May Die From Firearms, Overdose, or Motor Vehicle Accident

TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The lifetime risk for death from firearms and drug overdoses varies by race and geography, according to a study recently published in The American Journal of Medicine.

Medical Marijuana Tied to Fewer Admissions in Sickle Cell Disease

TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Use of medical marijuana is associated with fewer hospitalizations among patients with sickle cell disease (SCD), according to a study published online Aug. 13 in Blood Advances.

2009 to 2019 Saw Increase in Exposure to Phenibut in U.S.

FRIDAY, Sept. 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — From 2009 to 2019, there was an increase in exposure to phenibut, with 1,320 exposures reported, according to research published in the Sept. 4 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Chief of U.S. Vaccine Initiative Says October Timeline ‘Extremely Unlikely’

FRIDAY, Sept. 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The chief adviser for the White House vaccine program said Thursday it was “extremely unlikely, but not impossible” that a COVID-19 vaccine could be available by the end of October.

Likely Deficient Vitamin D Status Linked to COVID-19 Risk

FRIDAY, Sept. 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Likely deficient vitamin D status is associated with an increased risk for COVID-19, according to a study published online Sept. 3 in JAMA Network Open.

Anticholinergic Meds May Raise Risk for Cognitive Decline

FRIDAY, Sept. 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Anticholinergic medications (aCH) are associated with an increased risk for incident mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and cognitive decline in older adults, according to a study published online Sept. 2 in Neurology.

Some Lupus Erythematosus Cases Tied to Drug Exposure

FRIDAY, Sept. 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Some cases of subacute cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) are drug-induced, according to a study published online Sept. 2 in JAMA Dermatology.

Benefit of Adjuvant Dabrafenib + Trametinib Persists in Melanoma

FRIDAY, Sept. 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with stage III melanoma with BRAF V600E or V600K mutations, 12 months of adjuvant dabrafenib plus trametinib results in increased survival without relapse or distant metastasis at five years, according to a study published online Sept. 2 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

CDC: 13.2 Percent of U.S. Adults Used Antidepressants in 2015 to 2018

FRIDAY, Sept. 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — During 2015 to 2018, 13.2 percent of U.S. adults used antidepressant medications in the previous 30 days, according to a September data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics.

Child Cancer Survivors’ Hearing Loss Linked to Cognitive Deficits

FRIDAY, Sept. 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Severe hearing impairment (HI) in childhood cancer survivors is associated with neurocognitive deficits, according to a study recently published in JAMA Oncology.

John Wagner No Longer Heading FDA Office of External Affairs

THURSDAY, Sept. 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For the second time in days, a Trump appointee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been let go.

Poll: Americans Now More Likely to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

THURSDAY, Sept. 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Just over 54 percent of Americans now say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine in the first 12 months after it is introduced, a significant increase from 42 percent in July, a new WebMD poll finds.

Closed-Loop System Beneficial for Children With T1DM

THURSDAY, Sept. 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For children with type 1 diabetes, a closed-loop system results in the glucose level being in the target range for more time than with use of a sensor-augmented insulin pump, according to a study published in the Aug. 27 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

Sodium Phenylbutyrate-Taurursodiol Promising for ALS

THURSDAY, Sept. 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), function declines more slowly through 24 weeks in those receiving sodium phenylbutyrate-taurursodiol versus placebo, according to a study published in the Sept. 3 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

U.S. Will Not Join International COVID-19 Vaccine Effort

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The United States will not join an international effort to create and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine, the Trump administration said Tuesday.

CDC Alerts Nation to Prepare for COVID-19 Vaccine by Early November

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is telling the nation to prepare for distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine this fall.

Deaths From Atrial Fibrillation Declined From 1972 to 2015

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There has been a decline in deaths related to atrial fibrillation (AF) over the last 45 years, according to a study published online Aug. 11 in The BMJ.

Higher Vitamin D Levels Linked to Lower Risk for Type 2 Diabetes

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Higher serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25OHD) concentrations are associated with a lower risk for incident type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study published online Aug. 26 in Diabetes Care.

VA/DoD Issue Guideline for Diagnosis, Management of HTN

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a synopsis of the 2020 U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs/U.S. Department of Defense clinical practice guideline, published online Sept. 1 in the Annals of Internal Medicine, recommendations are presented for the diagnosis and management of hypertension.

Pandemic Changed Asthma Care Delivery for Children

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The COVID-19 pandemic in Philadelphia has brought changes in pediatric asthma care delivery patterns, according to a study published online Aug. 19 in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice.

Maternal H1N1 Flu Vaccination Not Linked to Autism in Offspring

TUESDAY, Sept. 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Maternal influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 vaccination during pregnancy is not associated with risk for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in offspring, according to a study published online Sept. 1 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

ADA Updates Guideline for Pharmacotherapy of T2DM

TUESDAY, Sept. 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a 2020 American Diabetes Association clinical guideline, published online Sept. 1 in the Annals of Internal Medicine, recommendations are presented for the pharmacologic treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes.

