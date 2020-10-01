Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Radiology for September 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.

AI Model Shows Deep Learning Can Detect Large Vessel Occlusion

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A deep learning model can detect large vessel occlusion (LVO) using multiphase computed tomography (CT) angiography, according to a study published online Sept. 29 in Radiology.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Hospital Admissions Not Related to COVID-19 Fell in Early 2020

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Non-COVID-19 hospital admissions decreased considerably with the onset of COVID-19, with declines generally similar across patient demographic subgroups from February to April 2020, according to a report published online Sept. 24 in Health Affairs.

Abstract/Full Text

Cancer Mortality Higher for U.S. Counties With Persistent Poverty

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — U.S. counties with persistent poverty (≥20 percent of residents in poverty since 1980) have higher rates of cancer mortality, according to a study published online Sept. 30 in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Private Health Plans Pay Hospitals 247 Percent of Medicare

MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — During 2018, prices paid to hospitals by privately insured patients averaged 247 percent of what Medicare would have paid, according to a study from the RAND Corporation.

More Information

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Sept. 21 to 25, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Stroke ‘Alarm Clock’ Improves Acute Stroke Management Metrics

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Use of a stroke alarm clock demanding active feedback significantly improves management metrics for acute stroke, according to a study published online Sept. 24 in Stroke.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Metformin May Slow Cognitive Decline in Seniors With T2DM

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For older adults with type 2 diabetes, cognitive decline is slower and dementia risk reduced for those receiving metformin, according to a study published online Sept. 23 in Diabetes Care.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Botox for TMJ Disorder Does Not Affect Jaw Bone Density

FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Jaw bone density and volume are similar between women who had botulinum toxin (BTX) injections to treat temporomandibular muscle and joint disorders (TMJDs) and those who did not, according to a small study published online Sept. 3 in the Journal of Oral Rehabilitation.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Sept. 14 to 18, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Ultrasound Ablation Offers Option for Some With Prostate Cancer

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For men with localized prostate cancer, hemigland high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) ablation is associated with 73 percent two-year survival free from treatment failure and 91 percent survival free from radical treatment, according to a study published in the October issue of The Journal of Urology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Portable Low-Field MRI Allows Brain Imaging in ICU Patients

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Portable, low-field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is feasible for obtaining neuroimaging in intensive care unit (ICU) patients, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in JAMA Neurology.

Abstract/Full Text

Coronary Artery Calcium Score IDs Coronary Heart Disease Risk

MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Coronary artery calcium (CAC) risk score is a better predictor of coronary heart disease (CHD) than stroke, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Sept. 7 to 11, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Pneumothorax Reported as Complication of COVID-19

FRIDAY, Sept. 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Pneumothorax is being reported as a complication of COVID-19, and has higher incidence among men and lower survival among older patients, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in the European Respiratory Journal.

Abstract/Full Text

Maternal Obesity May Alter Fetal Brain Development

TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Obesity in pregnant women may impact the development of their offspring’s brains, according to a study published online Aug. 10 in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Imaging Manifestations of E-Cig, Vaping Lung Injury Described

THURSDAY, Sept. 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Imaging manifestations of electronic cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury include an acute lung injury pattern exhibiting as multifocal ground-glass opacity and/or consolidation, according to a study published online Aug. 27 in Radiology: Cardiothoracic Imaging.

Abstract/Full Text

Long-Term Outcomes Stable After Breast Reconstruction

THURSDAY, Sept. 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Prosthetic breast reconstruction outcomes do not deteriorate over time, according to a study published online in the September issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Abstract/Full Text

Brain Scan May Guide Therapy for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Brain scans may predict which type of therapy will be most effective for obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in teens and adults, according to a study published online Aug. 28 in The American Journal of Psychiatry.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

No Link Between Hyperthyroidism Treatment, Solid Cancer Death

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There is no association between treatment type for hyperthyroidism and later risk of solid cancer mortality, according to a study published online July 23 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2020 ScoutNews, LLC. All rights reserved.

