Several nutrients may be associated with improved cognitive function later in life

1. In this cross-sectional study, nutrients that were associated with an increase in cognitive function included vitamin A, vitamin E, thiamin, riboflavin, vitamin B6, folate, magnesium, potassium, zinc, vitamin K, lutein, and zeaxanthin.

2. Furthermore, in females, vitamin A, vitamin C, magnesium, vitamin K, potassium, and dietary fiber were associated with a decreased risk of depression.

As individuals age, the risk of cognitive decline and poor mental health increases. Although cognitive changes are inevitable throughout the aging process, evidence suggests that lifestyle factors, such as diet, may influence the risk of cognitive decline in older age. However, there is still much to be discovered with regard to the specific dietary factors that influence cognition and mental health later in life. Thus, the present study aimed to assess the relationship between the intake of various nutrients and cognitive function and depression.

This cross-sectional study included 2,713 participants with valid cognitive function data and 2,943 participants with valid depression score data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) in the United States. Participants aged 60 or older who participated in NHANES between 2011 and 2014 were included. Participants with incomplete or missing dietary data were excluded. Participants underwent a home interview, cognitive function testing, and the Dietary Supplement and Prescription Medication Section (DSQ) of the Sample Person Questionnaire with an interviewer. The Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) was used to assess depression. The primary outcome was the association between the intake of various nutrients with cognitive functioning and depression scores.

The results demonstrated that several nutrients, including vitamin A, vitamin E, thiamin, riboflavin, vitamin B6, folate, magnesium, potassium, zinc, vitamin K, lutein, and zeaxanthin were associated with an increase in cognitive function in both men and women. Furthermore, vitamin A, vitamin C, magnesium, vitamin K, potassium, and dietary fiber were associated with a decreased risk of depression in women. Meanwhile, there were no nutrients that demonstrated a significant association with depression scores in men. However, the study was limited by the small proportion of the study population that had moderate to severe depression, which may have limited the generalizability of these findings to that population. Nonetheless, the present study demonstrated that certain nutrients can positively impact cognitive function and mental health status later in life.

