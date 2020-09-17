Since the beginning of SARS-CoV-2 outbreak in China, severe acute respiratory syndrome has been widely descripted. Hemoptysis has rarely been observed in SARS-CoV-2 infection. We report here a case of severe hemoptysis in post-tuberculosis bronchiectasis precipitated by SARS-CoV-2 infection and managed in a referral center.

A 58-year-old man was admitted to our intensive care unit for severe hemoptysis with history of post-tuberculosis bronchiectasis. At ICU admission the patient had fever and severe acute respiratory failure requiring high flow oxygen therapy. Respiratory tract sampling was positive for SARS-CoV-2. Multi-detector computed tomography angiography pointed out localized bronchiectasis on the left lower lobe and enlarged left bronchial and phrenic arteries; bronchial arteriography with distal embolization was performed with favorable outcome and no bleeding recurrence.

To our knowledge, this is the first case of acute exacerbation of bronchiectasis related to SARS-CoV-2 infection and complicated by severe hemoptysis. Whether the virus may play a role in the dysregulation of airway haemostasis, and contribute to episodes of hemoptysis in patients with chronic pulmonary diseases and predisposing factors might be investigated.



