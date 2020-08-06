Brief interventions of environmental enrichment (EE) or the glycine transporter-1 inhibitor Org24598 administered with cocaine-cue extinction training were shown previously to inhibit reacquisition of cocaine self-administration in male rats trained to self-administer a moderate 0.3 mg/kg dose of cocaine. Determining how EE and Org24598 synergize in combination in an animal model of cue exposure therapy is novel. Important changes made in this investigation were increasing the cocaine training dose to 1.0 mg/kg and determining sex differences. Adult male and female rats self-administering 1.0 mg/kg cocaine for 35-40 daily sessions exhibited an addiction-like phenotype under a second-order schedule of cocaine delivery and cue presentation. Rats next underwent 6 weekly extinction training sessions for which treatments consisted of EE or NoEE and Vehicle or Org24598 (3.0 mg/kg in males; 3.0 or 7.5 mg/kg in females). Rats then were tested for reacquisition of cocaine self-administration for 15 daily sessions. In males, the combined EE +3.0 mg/kg Org24598 treatment facilitated extinction learning and inhibited reacquisition of cocaine self-administration to a greater extent than no treatment and to individual EE or 3.0 mg/kg Org24598 treatments. In females, EE +7.5 mg/kg Org24598 facilitated extinction learning, but did not inhibit reacquisition of cocaine self-administration. Thus, there were sex differences in the ability of EE + Org24598 administered in conjunction with extinction training to inhibit cocaine relapse in rats exhibiting an addiction-like phenotype. These findings suggest that this multimodal treatment approach might be a feasible option during cue exposure therapy in cocaine-dependent men, but not women.Copyright © 2020. Published by Elsevier B.V.

