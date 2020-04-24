Quantitative phase imaging (QPI) technique is used to determine various biophysical parameters, such as refractive index, cell thickness, morphology, etc. On the other hand, fluorescence microscopy is used to acquire information regarding molecular specificity of the biological cells and tissues. Conventionally, a fully coherent light source such as laser is used in QPI technique to obtain the interference fringes with ease; however, its high coherence is also responsible for the generation of speckle and spurious fringes, which results in degraded image quality and affects the phase measurement results too. In this paper, we report a multi-modal system that can be effectively utilized to acquire time varied diverse information about the biological specimen with high spatial phase sensitivity. Herein, a single unit comprising of a fluorescence microscope and the Linnik based interferometer specially equipped with a partially spatially coherent light source illumination was developed. The integrated system is capable to procure molecular specificity and phase information of biological specimen, in a single shot, utilizing a single-chip color CCD camera. Here, we performed experiments on MG63 osteosarcoma cells, and the composite interferometric-fluorescence images were obtained and then digitally decomposed into red and green colors; and, the phase maps were reconstructed using the Fourier fringe analysis method. Furthermore, the cultured cells were monitored over a time-span to observe and investigate the time dependent morphological changes; along with the quantification of cellular adhesion and spreading. Hence, the proposed system can be utilized to quantify time dependent changes in the cell’s morphology and in cell adhesion which can be an indicator for the detection of various range of diseases such as arthritis, cancer, osteoporosis and atherosclerosis.© 2020 IOP Publishing Ltd.

