Social Network Density and Function in Patients with Chronic Pain

The following is a summary of “Examining the Role of Structural and Functional Social Network Characteristics in the Context of Chronic Pain: An Ego-centered Network Design,” published in the September 2024 issue of Pain by Alboom et al.

The well-being and functioning of individuals with chronic pain (CP) vary broadly. Social aspects, such as network size, density, support, and conflict, may contribute to dissimilarities.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze the relationship between social network traits (structural and functional) and mental distress, functioning, and participation in daily life among individuals with primary and secondary CP.

They assembled data from 303 individuals with CP (81.85% women) using an online ego-centered social network tool with uniformity in network size and density between individuals with fibromyalgia and secondary CP. ANCOVA models were operated to analyze perceived social support and conflict. Structural equation models analyzed the relationships between network size, density, conflict, and mental distress.

The results showed similar differences in network size and density between individuals with fibromyalgia and secondary CP. In contrast, individuals with primary CP revealed diminished levels of social support and high levels of conflict resembling secondary CP. Structural equation models displayed an enormous network size, which indicated lower mental distress by declining conflict levels, while higher network density revealed improved mental distress via increased conflict levels. Network size or density was not interlinked with functioning in daily life.

They concluded the role of conflict and support as intermediates for mental well-being in individuals with CP.

