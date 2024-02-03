Spiritual Care training program improved nursing competency to provide spiritual care

1. The mean spiritual care competence score was higher in the intervention group compared to the control group after the intervention.

2. There was an increase in mean spiritual care competence score in the intervention group between pre- and post-intervention but no change in the control group.

Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)

Health is defined by the World Health Organization as a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being. Spiritual care can be an intricate part of one’s mental well-being, especially in hospitalized patients. However, how healthcare professionals can become more empowered to deliver spiritual care to their patients is unclear. This study studied if a Nursing Spiritual Care educational program can help improve spiritual care competence in nurses.

This was a randomized controlled trial that enrolled 134 nurses working in one hospital in Malaysia. Nurses who were on medical or maternity leave or who were not directly involved in providing care were excluded. 58 nurses were randomized to the intervention group, which received the Nursing Spiritual Care Program delivered in three, 3-hour sessions over 9 days, that encompassed 1) introduction to spiritual care and self-awareness, 2) assessment of patient’s spiritual needs, and 3) implementation of nursing spiritual care. 60 nurses were randomized to the control group, which received an ordinary spiritual care program. The primary outcome was Spiritual Care Competence assessed before and after the intervention using a 27-item self-assessment survey.

The results demonstrated that the mean spiritual care competence score was higher in the intervention group compared to the control group post-intervention. Specifically, there was an increase in mean spiritual care competence score in the intervention group between pre- and post-intervention but no change in the control group. This study was limited by participant homogeneity and may be limited in its generalizability. However, these results suggest that specific programs designed to improve healthcare worker competence in providing spiritual care may be feasible and should be further explored.

Image: PD

