Drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB) continues to pose a threat to the global eradication of TB. Regimens for extensively drug-resistant (XDR) TB are lengthy and poorly tolerated, often with unsuccessful outcomes. The TB Alliance Nix-TB trial investigated the safety and efficacy of a 26-week regimen of bedaquiline, pretomanid and linezolid (BPaL) in participants with XDR-TB, multidrug-resistant (MDR) TB treatment failure or intolerance. In this trial 9 out of 10 participants were cured. We describe a trial participant with XDR-TB who presented with new-onset seizures soon after BPaL treatment completion. Imaging showed a right temporal ring-enhancing lesion, and a sterile tuberculous granuloma was confirmed after a diagnostic, excisional biopsy. Learning points include management of a participant with a tuberculoma after BPaL completion, efficacy of new medications for central nervous system (CNS) TB and a review of their CNS penetration. This is the first case of pretomanid use in CNS TB.© BMJ Publishing Group Limited 2021. No commercial re-use. See rights and permissions. Published by BMJ.