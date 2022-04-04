Corticotropin-releasing factor (CRF), a representative stress-related neuropeptide, in the central nervous system reportedly both facilitates and suppresses the micturition, therefore, roles of central CRF in regulation of the micturition are still controversial. In this study, we investigated (1) effects of intracerebroventricularly (icv)-administered CRF on the micturition, and (2) brain CRF receptor subtypes (CRFR1/CRFR2) and glutamatergic receptors (NMDA/AMPA subtypes) involved in the CRF-induced effects in male Wistar rats under urethane anesthesia. Intercontraction intervals (ICI), and maximal voiding pressure (MVP), were evaluated by continuous cystometry 45 min before CRF administration or intracerebroventricular pretreatment with other drugs as follows and 3 h after CRF administration. Single-voided volume (Vv), post-voiding residual volume (Rv), bladder capacity (BC), and voiding efficiency (VE) were evaluated by single cystometry 60 min before CRF administration and 60-120 min after the administration. Icv-administered CRF reduced ICI, Vv, and BC without changing MVP, Rv, or VE. The CRF-induced ICI reduction was attenuated by icv-pretreated CP154526 (CRFR1 antagonist), MK-801 (NMDA receptor antagonist), and DNQX (AMPA receptor antagonist), but not by K41498 (CRFR2 antagonist). These results indicate that stimulation of brain CRFR1 can be involved in facilitation of the rat micturition via brain NMDA/AMPA receptors.Copyright © 2022 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.