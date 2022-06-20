FRIDAY, June 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — High rates of self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (STBs) are observed among women reporting a diagnosis of premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), according to a study recently published in BMC Psychiatry.

Tory Eisenlohr-Moul, Ph.D., from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and colleagues examined the lifetime prevalence of STBs in a global survey of patients reporting a prospectively confirmed diagnosis of PMDD. The analysis included 2,689 survey responses.

The researchers found that 23 percent of respondents reported a diagnosis with PMDD based on two months of daily ratings. High rates of lifetime active suicidal ideation (72 percent), planning (49 percent), intent (42 percent), preparing for an attempt (40 percent), and attempt (34 percent), as well as nonsuicidal self-injury (51 percent) were reported among those with PMDD. Additionally, 70 percent with PMDD reported at least one lifetime comorbid psychiatric diagnosis. Lifetime active suicidal ideation was predicted by nulliparity, low-to-moderate (versus high) income, and history of diagnosis with major depression or posttraumatic stress disorder.

“Clinical practice guidelines for PMDD should accommodate comorbidities and recommend frequent screenings for STB risk,” the authors write. “STBs should be considered for inclusion in future iterations of the DSM PMDD diagnostic criteria.”

