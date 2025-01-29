Tacrolimus Levels and BK Viruria Risk in Kidney Transplants

Photo Credit: Mi-viri

The following is a summary of “Association between serum tacrolimus concentrations and BK viruria in kidney transplant recipients,” published in the January 2025 issue of Nephrology by Kraivisitkul et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the link between serum tacrolimus trough levels and BK viruria in kidney transplant recipients. Higher tacrolimus levels and high HLA mismatch were associated with increased BK viruria risk.

They analyzed data from 243 kidney transplant recipients screened for BK viruria between 2018–2021. Serum tacrolimus trough levels, urine BK viral load, and risk factors were collected. Statistical analysis identified associations and cumulative incidence.

The results showed that out of 243 recipients, 76 had positive BK viruria. The average tacrolimus level was higher in the positive group. High HLA mismatch and tacrolimus levels over 10 ng/mL were linked to early BK viruria in half of the cases.

Investigators identified an association between higher tacrolimus trough levels and BK viruria. High HLA mismatch and tacrolimus levels above 10 ng/mL increased the risk in kidney transplant recipients.

Source: nature.com/articles/s41598-025-86465-2