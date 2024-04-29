Targeting MDSCs in Cancer Therapy to Overcome Tumor Immune Evasion

Photo Credit: Stockdevil

The following is a summary of “Myeloid-derived suppressor cells in cancer: therapeutic targets to overcome tumor immune evasion,” published in the April 2024 issue of Hematology by Lu et al.

The interplay between the immune system and tumor development represents a complex and multifaceted phenomenon where immune responses can inhibit or promote tumor progression. Following three distinct stages of immune editing—elimination, homeostasis, and escape—tumor cells gradually evade immune surveillance mechanisms, establishing clinical tumors. Mechanisms facilitating immune escape encompass abnormalities in antitumor-associated immune cells, selection for immune-resistant tumor cells, impaired T cell trafficking, and creation of an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

Among these, a notable player in immune evasion is the population of myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs), which exert potent immunosuppressive effects and contribute significantly to establishing an immunosuppressive microenvironment within tumors. Clinical observations have consistently linked elevated levels of MDSCs in the peripheral blood of cancer patients with advanced tumor stages, metastasis, and poor prognosis. Furthermore, animal studies have underscored the therapeutic potential of targeting MDSCs, demonstrating that their elimination can impede tumor growth and metastasis to some extent. Consequently, MDSCs emerge as promising targets for cancer immunotherapy, offering a potential avenue to enhance treatment response rates and patient survival outcomes. Despite these promising prospects, a precise characterization of MDSCs and a comprehensive understanding of the mechanisms underlying immune escape remain elusive.

In this comprehensive review, researchers delve into the intricate role of MDSCs in tumor development across various contexts and elucidate the diverse mechanisms employed by these cells to orchestrate immune evasion. Moreover, the investigators critically examine the therapeutic potential of targeting MDSCs in cancer immunotherapy, thereby offering insights to guide the development of novel therapeutic strategies aimed at harnessing the immune system to combat tumors effectively. Through this exploration, the study group aims to contribute to a nuanced understanding of the pivotal role played by MDSCs in the intricate interplay between tumors and the immune system, ultimately paving the way for the development of more efficacious cancer therapies.

Source: ehoonline.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s40164-024-00505-7