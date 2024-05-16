Assessing the Presence of PCT within a Community Healthcare Framework

The following is a summary of “Evaluation of the Existence of Post-COVID-19 Tachycardia in a Community Healthcare System,” published in the February 2024 issue of Cardiology by Wang et al.

Post-COVID-19 syndrome manifests as persistent symptoms following acute infection, with palpitations being a common symptom correlated with ongoing sinus tachycardia. Yet, study on this association in the post-acute phase remains limited.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to determine whether COVID-19 infection is linked to sinus tachycardia in the post-acute phase, explicitly focusing on post-COVID-19 tachycardia (PCT) distinct from inappropriate sinus tachycardia (IST) and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

They involved 1,425 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 to investigate the association with PCT. The study assessed PCT prevalence through descriptive statistics, identified predictive patient characteristics and comorbidities using multinomial logistic regression, and evaluated associations between patient comorbidities and characteristics using the Pearson Chi-square test and post hoc tests Phi and Cramers V.

The result showed that 28.18% of the patient’s sample exhibited PCT. A notable correlation between PCT and patients under 65. Certain clinical factors, including shorter length of stay, unknown smoking status, and patients covered by commercial insurance, were significantly linked to PCT. COVID-19 severity was classified as less severe, readmission rates within 30 days, and patients with fewer comorbidities showed a higher likelihood of association with PCT.

Investigators concluded that emerging evidence suggests PCT may be a unique condition within the spectrum of post-COVID-19 syndromes.

Source: cardiologyres.org/index.php/Cardiologyres/article/view/1604