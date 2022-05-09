MONDAY, May 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — An intervention including receipt of multiple motivational and supportive weekly text messages does not improve medication adherence after an acute coronary syndrome, according to a study published in the May 10 issue of Circulation.

Clara K. Chow, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., from the University of Sydney, and colleagues conducted a single-blind randomized controlled trial of patients after acute coronary syndrome. A total of 1,424 patients were randomly assigned to receive usual care (control group) or receipt of multiple motivational and supportive weekly text messages on medications and healthy lifestyle with the opportunity for two-way communication (text or telephone).

The researchers observed no significant difference between the groups in the primary end point of self-reported medication adherence (relative risk, 0.93; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.84 to 1.03; P = 0.15). Furthermore, there was no significant difference seen between the intervention and control groups in terms of adherence to individual medications (aspirin, beta-blockers, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor/angiotensin receptor blockers, statin, and second antiplatelet), systolic blood pressure, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, smoking, or exercising regularly. Small differences in favor of intervention were seen for lifestyle risk factors, including body mass index <25 kg/m2, eating at least five servings of vegetables per day, and eating at least two servings of fruit per day.

“Even though this study found no significant impact on medication adherence, it demonstrates that a simple, low-cost and customized text message-based program can deliver systematic, postdischarge education and support to people after a heart attack with minimal staff support,” Chow said in a statement.

