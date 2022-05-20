FRIDAY, May 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Tezepelumab treatment is associated with higher levels of on-treatment clinical responses than placebo among individuals with severe, uncontrolled asthma, according to a study presented at the American Thoracic Society 2022 International Conference, held from May 13 to 18 in San Francisco.

Njira Lugogo, M.D., from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues conducted a prespecified exploratory analysis to assess the proportion of patients with on-treatment clinical responses in the NAVIGATOR trial. The analysis included patients (12 to 80 years old) who had been randomly assigned (1:1) to receive tezepelumab (471 participants) or placebo (449 participants) subcutaneously every four weeks for 52 weeks.

The researchers found that across the response criteria, the proportion of responders was higher in the tezepelumab group versus the placebo group for exacerbations (85.4 versus 67.5 percent; odds ratio, 2.82), Asthma Control Questionnaire-6 total score (86.9 versus 76.6 percent; odds ratio, 2.05), prebronchodilator forced expiratory volume in one second (60.3 versus 49.9 percent; odds ratio, 1.52), and Clinical Global Impression of Change score (81.5 versus 67.7 percent; odds ratio, 2.21). The tezepelumab group had a higher proportion of on-treatment complete responders versus the placebo group (48.2 versus 25.3 percent; odds ratio, 2.78).

“Patients are always interested in understanding the potential outcomes following therapy initiation and our results can guide clinicians in informing patients about the likelihood of both individual and complete response to therapy,” Lugogo said in a statement.

The study was funded by AstraZeneca and AMGEN, the manufacturers of tezepelumab.

