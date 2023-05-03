1. In this systematic review, the most common validated questionnaire used to evaluate the quality of life and mental health in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) was the Medical Outcomes Short Form 12 (SF-12).

2. In addition, the SF-12 was found to be the most reliable, easiest to use, least time consuming, and available across many languages.

Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)

Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) presents a worldwide burden and has significant effects on both quality of life and mental health. Currently, limited evidence is available pertaining to these measures in patients with T2DM. As a result, the objective of the present study was to summarize the most commonly used validated quality of life and mental health questionnaires in patients with T2DM.

Of 489 identified records, 40 (60% cross-sectional, 22.5% clinical trials, 17.5% cohort) studies were included from various databases from 2011-2022. Population-based studies that investigated patients with T2DM, health-related quality of life, and mental health assessments were included. Studies were excluded if the study populations consisted of pediatric patients, healthy adults, or fewer than 50 participants. The review was performed using PRISMA guidelines. Quality appraisal was assessed using the Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI) critical appraisal checklist. The primary outcome was the most used validated health-related quality of life and mental health assessment in patients with T2DM.

The study results demonstrated that the Medical Outcomes Short Form 12 (SF-12) was the most commonly used validated questionnaire among patients with T2DM. Furthermore, the SF-12 was the most reliable, easiest to use, least time-consuming, and was available across many languages. Despite these results, the study was limited by the heterogeneity of the included studies, which impacted the findings of the meta-analysis. Nonetheless, the present study suggested that the SF-12 questionnaire may be useful for identifying and monitoring the mental health of patients with T2DM.

