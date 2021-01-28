Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a genetically complex neurodegenerative disease with ~20 genes known to contain mutations that cause PD or atypical parkinsonism. Large-scale next-generation sequencing projects have revolutionized genomics research. Applying these data to PD, many genes have been reported to contain putative disease-causing mutations. In most instances, however, the results remain quite limited and rather preliminary. Our aim was to assist researchers on their search for PD-risk genes and variant candidates with an easily accessible and open summary-level genomic data browser for the PD research community.

Sequencing and imputed genotype data were obtained from multiple sources and harmonized and aggregated.

In total we included a total of 102,127 participants, including 28,453 PD cases, 1650 proxy cases, and 72,024 controls.

We present here the Parkinson’s Disease Sequencing Browser: a Shiny-based web application that presents comprehensive summary-level frequency data from multiple large-scale genotyping and sequencing projects https://pdgenetics.shinyapps.io/VariantBrowser/. Published © 2021 This article is a U.S. Government work and is in the public domain in the USA. Movement Disorders published by Wiley Periodicals LLC on behalf of International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society.



