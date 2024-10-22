Therapeutic Potential of Tisotumab vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer

Photo Credit: mi-viri

The following is a summary of “Safety and efficacy of tisotumab vedotin with cervical cancers: A systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the October 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Mokresh et al.

Tisotumab vedotin (TV) shows promise for treating patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer (r/mCC), having received recent FDA approval for second-line use in these cases.

Researchers conducted a prospective study evaluating the efficacy and safety of TV in patients with r/mCC.

They systematically reviewed 5 electronic databases in February 2024, screened articles based on inclusion and exclusion criteria and assessed quality. A random-effects model was used for the meta-analysis of extracted data.

The results showed 80.8% overall survival (OS) and 48.0% OS at 6 and 12 months, respectively, and 29.9% progression-free survival (PFS) at 6 months. Combined treatment with carboplatin (CB) or pembrolizumab (PB) demonstrated 33.0% PFS at 1 year and 15.1% at 2 years. The objective response rate (ORR) was 21.0%, reaching 43.3% with combination therapy. The confirmed disease control rate (CDCR) was 70.0% overall and in combination. The median duration of response (DOR) was 6.1 months, increasing to 9.5 months with combination treatment, with a consistent time to response (TTR) of 1.4 months, AEs included ocular issues (conjunctivitis 30.3%, dry eye 18.7%) and common side effects (nausea 38.4%, epistaxis 35.7%).

They concluded that TV was a promising treatment option for patients with r/mCC, though further research is necessary to enhance understanding of efficacy and safety.

