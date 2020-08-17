Prior studies have shown that the auditory N1 event-related potential component elicited by self-generated vocalizations is reduced relative to played back vocalizations, putatively reflecting a corollary discharge mechanism. Schizophrenia patients and psychosis risk syndrome (PRS) youth show deficient N1 suppression during vocalization, consistent with corollary discharge dysfunction. Because N1 is an admixture of theta (4-7 Hz) power and phase synchrony, we examined their contributions to N1 suppression during vocalization, as well as their sensitivity, relative to N1, to corollary discharge dysfunction in schizophrenia and PRS individuals.

Theta phase and power values were extracted from electroencephalography data acquired from PRS youth (n = 71), early illness schizophrenia patients (ESZ; n = 84), and healthy controls (HCs; n = 103) as they said “ah” (Talk) and then listened to the playback of their vocalizations (Listen). A principal component analysis extracted theta intertrial coherence (ITC; phase consistency) and event-related spectral power, peaking in the N1 latency range. Talk-Listen suppression scores were analyzed.

Talk-Listen suppression was greater for theta ITC (Cohen’s d = 1.46) than for N1 in HC (d = 0.63). Both were deficient in ESZ, but only N1 suppression was deficient in PRS. When deprived of variance shared with theta ITC suppression, N1 suppression no longer differentiated ESZ and PRS individuals from HC. Deficits in theta ITC suppression were correlated with delusions (P = .007) in ESZ. Theta power suppression did not differentiate groups.

Theta ITC-suppression during vocalization is a more sensitive index of corollary discharge-mediated auditory cortical suppression than N1 suppression and is more sensitive to corollary discharge dysfunction in ESZ than in PRS individuals.

Published by Oxford University Press on behalf of the Maryland Psychiatric Research Center 2020.

