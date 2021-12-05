FRIDAY, Dec. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Transgender women have increased prevalent and incident type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) compared with cisgender female referents, according to a study published online Nov. 23 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Noreen Islam, M.D., M.P.H., from Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, and colleagues used data from an electronic health record-based cohort study of persons enrolled in three integrated health care systems, including 2,869 transfeminine members matched to 28,300 cisgender women and 28,258 cisgender men and 2,133 transmasculine members matched to 20,997 cisgender women and 20,964 cisgender men. The incidence and prevalence of T2DM was examined in the cohort.

The researchers found that compared with cisgender female referents, the transfeminine cohort had increased prevalent and incident T2DM, with odds ratio and hazard ratio estimates of 1.3 and 1.4, respectively. Across the remaining comparison groups, there were no significant differences seen in the prevalence or incidence of T2DM, overall or in transgender and gender diverse persons, including those receiving gender-affirming hormone therapy. “Our study findings provide some reassurance that gender-affirming therapy does not increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, but our analysis was not designed to evaluate more subtle subclinical changes,” Islam said in a statement. “For this reason, health care providers should continue monitoring the metabolic status of individuals receiving gender-affirming therapy.”

