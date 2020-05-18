Actors from Grey’s Anatomy, Scrubs, The Resident, and more join real docs in saluting 2020 grads

TV and movie star doctors will join real physicians and others to celebrate the graduating medical school class of 2020 in a special commencement ceremony from 6-7 p.m. CT, Wednesday, May 20.

While it appears Doctor McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey) from Grey’s Anatomy is not on tap, Grey herself, Ellen Pompeo will be part of the ceremonies. Other actors and actresses include SCRUBS cast members Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, John C. McGinely, and Judy Reyes; The Good Doctor’s Nicholas Gonzalez; Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman’s Jane Seymour; The Resident’s Matt Czuchry; and many more. Other actors, including Craig T. Nelson, Drew Cary, Rob McElhenney, will also join them.

But wait, there’s more!

Real physicians will be there as well, including the nation’s “Top Doc” Anthony Fauci, MD, Director of the National Instiute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. Fauci will be joined by U.S. Surgeon General VADM Jerome M. Adams, MD, MPH, Atul Gawande, MD, MPH, from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School and CEO of Haven, Patrice A. Harris, AMA President, and many others.

Surprise guests are also planned.

“Now more than ever, the AMA believes we must recognize the young women and men who have answered a calling to science, patient care and the health of our nation,” said Harris, MD, MA, in a statement. “As these future physicians enter a world with unprecedented challenges, it is more vital than ever to celebrate their decision to enter the medical profession and their commitment to heal.”

The festivities will be broadcast live on the AMA’s YouTube channel and on Facebook.

