WEDNESDAY, Dec. 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For people with psychiatric disorders, type 2 diabetes is a common comorbidity, especially among those with a sleep disorder or binge eating disorder, according to research published online Nov. 29 in Diabetologia.

Nanna Lindekilde, from the University of Southern Denmark in Odense, and colleagues conducted an umbrella review to examine the prevalence of type 2 diabetes in adults with a psychiatric disorder. Data were included from 32 systematic reviews with 245 unique primary studies. Twelve of the reviews had a low risk for bias.

The researchers found that prevalence estimates for type 2 diabetes varied from 5 to 22 percent depending on the psychiatric disorder. In a meta-analysis of data for 10 categories of psychiatric disorder, the prevalence estimates of type 2 diabetes were 40 percent for those with a sleep disorder, 21 percent for binge eating disorder, 16 percent for substance use disorder, 14 percent for anxiety disorder, 11 percent for bipolar disorder, 11 percent for psychosis, 10 percent for schizophrenia, 10 percent for a mixed group of psychiatric disorders, 9 percent for depression, and 8 percent for intellectual disability. High levels of heterogeneity were seen in all meta-analyses. “This umbrella review confirms that type 2 diabetes is a common comorbidity in people with a psychiatric disorder, particularly a sleep disorder, a binge eating disorder, a substance use disorder or an anxiety disorder,” the authors write. “Our review identified a need for future research to identify contributors to this comorbidity.”

One author disclosed financial ties to Novo Nordisk.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

