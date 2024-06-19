Understanding Suicidality and Help-Seeking in College Students

The following is a summary of “Suicidality associated with decreased help-seeking attitudes in college students: Implications for identifying and treating at-risk students,” published in the May 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Rastogi et al.

Suicide has been the leading reason for death among college-aged young adults who do not seek professional mental health support.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study understanding multiple aspects of suicidality in young adults related to their willingness to seek professional mental health care in the future.

They used multilevel binary logistic regressions to analyze data from 24,446 U.S. college undergraduates with suicidal thoughts or behaviors. Also, they looked at whether past use of mental health services affected future help-seeking intentions.

The results showed that students who had experienced suicidal thoughts or attempts in the past were less likely to plan on seeking help in the future. However, those who had been diagnosed with a mental health condition or had used professional services before were more likely to consider seeking help in the future. Past service use also affected how likely students were to seek help after disclosing thoughts of suicide.

Investigators concluded that there is a need to address barriers preventing students with suicidality from seeking help. It is essential to identify at-risk students, understand their obstacles to treatment, and promote positive attitudes toward seeking professional mental health support to address the mental health crisis among young adults.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0165178124001100