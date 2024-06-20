Understanding the Intersection of Air Pollution and COVID-19

The following is a summary of “Issue 4 – Impact of air pollution on COVID-19 mortality and morbidity: An epidemiological and mechanistic review,” published in the May 2024 issue of Pulmonology by Bayram et al.

Air pollution is a pervasive global concern that profoundly impacts environmental sustainability and public health. Recent research has underscored its significant role in influencing outcomes related to COVID-19, highlighting a compelling association between heightened levels of specific air pollutants and increased morbidity and mortality from the disease. Particulate matter with diameters ranging from ≤2.5 to 10 µM, ozone, and nitrogen dioxide have emerged as key pollutants linked to elevated rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection, hospital admissions, and COVID-19-related deaths. These pollutants are implicated in facilitating viral entry into host cells by inducing the expression of crucial proteins such as angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE)2 and transmembrane protease, serine 2 (TMPRSS2), which are essential for viral replication and dissemination within the body.

Moreover, air pollutants weaken the host’s immune defenses and respiratory barriers. They damage the respiratory epithelium, impair mucociliary clearance mechanisms that usually protect against pathogens, and disrupt the intricate balance of the immune response. This dysregulation exacerbates susceptibility to viral infections and compromises the body’s ability to mount an effective antiviral defense against SARS-CoV-2.

This review aims to provide a comprehensive synthesis of the latest epidemiological evidence elucidating the impact of air pollution on COVID-19 outcomes. It explores how various pollutants influence disease severity and progression, drawing from observational studies and mechanistic insights from in vivo and in vitro research. By examining these interconnections, the review aims to enhance the understanding of how environmental factors interact with viral pathogens, offering crucial insights that can inform public health strategies and interventions to mitigate the dual burden of air pollution and infectious diseases like COVID-19.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2531043724000515