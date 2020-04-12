A considerable number of patients who underwent a 2-stage exchange protocol for periprosthetic hip joint infection could not complete the second-stage reimplantation. The aim of this study was to evaluate the results of unintended retention of temporary articulating spacers for the treatment of periprosthetic hip joint infection. Ninety-four patients with infection after total hip arthroplasty were treated by using a 2-stage exchange protocol with temporary articulating spacers. Of the 94 patients, 35 did not complete the 2-stage exchange protocol and retained spacers for more than 12 months. The authors retrospectively investigated the clinical and radiographic results after a mean follow-up of 36.1 months. Thirty-one patients had well-healed wounds without recurrent infection and did not receive further surgery for any reason (success group). Spacers were revised in 2 patients, and the other 2 patients underwent incision and debridement because of recurrent infection (failure group). There were no statistical differences between the 2 groups in terms of demographics or presence of resistant organisms. After 3 years of follow-up, temporary articulating spacers functioned well in 89% of the patients who retained them. These results support that retention of temporary articulating spacers could be considered an alternative treatment option for select patients. [Orthopedics. 2020;43(x):xx-xx.].Copyright 2020, SLACK Incorporated.

References

PubMed