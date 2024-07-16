SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Upadacitinib Show Promise for Treatment of Giant Cell Arteritis

Jul 16, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Blockmans D, et al. Efficacy and safety of upadacitinib in patients with giant cell arteritis (SELECT-GCA): a double-blind, randomised controlled phase 3 trial. LBA0001. Presented at: EULAR 2024, June 12-15, Vienna, Austria.

Hoyer BF. Highlights from the Clinical Sessions. Presented at: EULAR 2024, June 12-15, Vienna, Austria.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement