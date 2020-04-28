To evaluate the use of a 24-hr ocular dimensional profile recorded with a contact lens sensor (CLS) combined with a single tonometric intraocular pressure (IOP) reading to indicate the potential for exceeding the diagnostic threshold for normal tension glaucoma (NTG) in Japanese patients.

Intraocular pressure (IOP) of untreated Japanese NTG patients was measured with tonometry every 3 hr from 9:00 to 24:00. The subsequent day a 24-hr CLS (SENSIMED Triggerfish, Sensimed AG, Lausanne, Switzerland) profile was recorded on the same eye. Patients initially diagnosed as NTG were reclassified as NTG when the measured IOP values were consistently <20 mmHg or as primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) when IOP was ≥20 mmHg in at least 1 measurement. For each patient and each IOP time-point, IOP values were combined with information provided by the CLS profile ('classifier') to indicate the potential for exceeding the diagnostic threshold value. Statistical analyses were performed for each classifier.

A total of 65 patients, 28 males and 37 females (mean ages: 50.8 ± 14.6 years and 52.6 ± 10.2 years, respectively), were analysed. Following IOP diurnal measurement, five patients (7.7%) were reclassified as POAG. Two classifiers (15:00 CLS and 18:00 CLS) showed high sensitivity and negative predictive value (100%), identifying all the POAG patients.

Contact lens sensor information can be used in conjunction with a single tonometric reading to determine patients’ potential of having IOP levels exceeding the diagnostic threshold within a 24-hr period, without the need to perform a 24-hr tonometric curve. This would allow clinicians to identify POAG patients who may otherwise be eventually misclassified as NTG.

© 2020 Acta Ophthalmologica Scandinavica Foundation. Published by John Wiley & Sons Ltd.

References

PubMed