Vaccine Exemptions Rise for Kindergarten Children in 2022-2023

From 2022 to 2023, there was an increase in vaccination exemptions among children in kindergarten, according to research published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Oyindamola Bidemi Yusuf, PhD, and colleagues reviewed estimates for complete vaccination with the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (MMR); the diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis vaccine (DTaP); the poliovirus vaccine (polio); and the varicella vaccine (VAR), as well as exemption from vaccination, using data reported by 49 states and the District of Columbia (DC) for the 2022-2023 school year. For all vaccines, national coverage remained near 93%. Exemptions were low but increased to 3% compared with 2.6% for the 2021-2022 school year. Compared with coverage in the 2021-2022 school year, vaccine coverage decreased across states for MMR (29 states), DTaP (31 states), polio (28 states), and VAR (25 states). In 40 states and DC, exemptions increased, and 10 states reported that more than 5% of kindergarteners had an exemption from at least one vaccine.

Author Julia Ernst