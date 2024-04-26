PCSKP Inhibitor Achieves LDL-C Goals for Patients With High Risk for Cardiovascular Disease

Photo Credit: Nemes Laszlo

Lerodalcibep reduced low-density lipoprotein-cholesterol (LDL-C) of 50–60% at week 52 of the phase 3 LIBerate-HR trial.

Up to 90% of participants who took lerodalcibep achieved the dual treatment target of at least a 50% decrease in LDL-C and reached the adequate LCL-C goal.

The phase 3 LIBerate-HR trial (NCT04806893) enrolled adults with high to very high cardiovascular disease risk who were not reaching their LDL-C targets on oral lipid-lowering medication.1 Researchers randomized 922 participants to the third-generation PCSK9 inhibitor lerodalcibep (300 mg every 4 weeks) or placebo. The study team analyzed efficacy endpoints in 3 population sets: per protocol (PP), modified intention-to-treat (mITT), and ITT with multiple imputation washouts, adjudicating discontinuing participants to an outcome similar to placebo.

On average, the participants were aged 65 years and about 46% were women. “The entry level of LDL cholesterol despite being on a maximum dose of statin and other oral lipid-lowering agents, was 116 mg/dL”, underlined Eric Klug, MBBCh, MMed.

The primary endpoints of percentage change at week 52 and mean of weeks 50 and 52 significantly favored the study drug in all groups. Placebo-adjusted reduction rates at week 52 were -60.27 (PP), -56.19% (mITT), and -49.67% (ITT). The means of weeks 50/52 were -65.85%, -62.69%, -55.33%, respectively. Furthermore, 90% of the active treatment cohort achieved their LDL-C goal together with a ≥50% decrease in LDL-C compared with 16% on placebo. Significant declines were also determined for other lipids like non-HDL-C and apolipoprotein B.

“Adverse events and key safety laboratory findings were similar in both arms,” noted Dr. Klug. An exception were injection site reactions with 6.9% (lerodalcibep) versus 0.3% (placebo).

“Lerodalcibep offers a novel, effective alternative to existing PCSK9 inhibitors,” Dr. Klug commented, further pointing out that its long ambient stability allowed for patient’s home use.

