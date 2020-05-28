11β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase 1 (11βHSD1) has been implicated in insulin resistance (IR) in the setting of metabolic disorders, and single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) in its encoding gene (HSD11B1) have been associated with type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. In type 1 diabetes (T1D), IR has been related to the development of chronic complications. We investigated the association of HSD11B1 SNPs with microvascular complications and with IR in a Brazilian cohort of T1D individuals.

Five SNPs were genotyped in 466 T1D individuals (57% women; median of 37 years old, diabetes duration of 25 years and HbA1c of 8.4%).

The minor allele T of rs11799643 was nominally associated with diabetic retinopathy (OR=0.52; CI95%=0.28-0.96; p=0.036). The minor allele C of rs17389016 was nominally associated with overt diabetes kidney disease (DKD) (OR=1.90; CI95%=1.07-3.37; p=0.028). A follow-up study revealed that 29% of the individuals lost ≥ 5 mL.min .1.73m per year of the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR). In these individuals (eGFR decliners), C allele of rs17389016 was more frequent than in non-decliners (OR=2.10; CI95%= 1.14-3.89; p=0.018). Finally, minor allele T of rs846906 associated with higher prevalence of arterial hypertension, higher body mass index and waist circumference, thus conferring risk to a lower estimated glucose disposal rate, a surrogate marker of insulin sensitivity (OR=1.23; CI95% = 1.06-1.42; p=0.004).

SNPs in the HSD11B1 gene may confer susceptibility to DKD and to IR in T1D individuals.

