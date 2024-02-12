Veteran Homeless Clinics Assess COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake: Trust vs Misinformation

The following is a summary of “COVID-19 vaccination uptake and receptivity among veterans enrolled in homelessness-tailored primary health care clinics: provider trust vs. misinformation,” published in the January 2024 issue of Primary Care by Gin, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to explore vaccination uptake behavior and attitudes among veterans experiencing homelessness within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team (HPACT) program. Focusing on two HPACT clinics in California (CA) and North Dakota (ND), the research delves into the factors influencing vaccine acceptance and timing.

A qualitative comparative case study approach was employed, involving semi-structured telephone interviews with 20 Veterans enrolled in the VA HPACT clinics. The interviews, conducted between August and December 2021, aimed to provide insights into the experiences and perspectives of these individuals regarding COVID-19 vaccination.

Four prominent themes emerged from the interviews. Firstly, there were variations in vaccination uptake and timing between ND and CA Veterans, with ND Veterans displaying higher and earlier vaccination rates. The second theme highlighted the impact of housing situations, indicating that unsheltered or precariously housed Veterans were less likely to get vaccinated. The third theme revealed positive experiences with VA health care and trust in health providers correlated with higher vaccination rates. Lastly, Veterans refusing the vaccine often mentioned belief in conspiracy theories while expressing a desire for objective information from unbiased sources.

The findings underscored the importance of tailoring care to homeless individuals, focusing on housing stability and fostering trust in healthcare providers. The study emphasized the need for collaborative efforts among various stakeholders, including healthcare providers, housing providers, social workers, and peers, to communicate vaccination information effectively. Providing non-judgmental and objective information is crucial for engaging and encouraging vaccine uptake within this vulnerable population.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-023-02251-x