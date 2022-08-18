WEDNESDAY, Aug. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A screening technique using video-based motion analysis (VMA) of a short video clip of the neck could help detect coronary artery stenosis (CAS), according to a study published online Aug. 17 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Cheng-Hsuan Tsai, M.D., from the National Taiwan University College of Medicine in Taipei, and colleagues prospectively enrolled 202 patients with prior carotid Doppler ultrasound data. A commercial mobile device was used to take a short 30-second video clip of the neck, which was analyzed by VMA with mathematical quantification of the amplitude of skin motion changes in a blinded manner. The VMA protocol was established in the first 40 individuals and cutoff values were defined; these values were validated in the following 162 individuals.

The researchers found that 54 percent of the participants had ultrasound-confirmed CAS. For differentiating patients with and without CAS, the area under the curve of VMA-derived discrepancy values was excellent (area under the curve, 0.914). The best cutoff value of VMA-derived discrepancy values was 5.1 for screening for CAS, which had sensitivity and specificity of 87 and 87 percent, respectively. In different subgroups, the diagnostic accuracy was consistently high.

“Our novel noninvasive and noncontact VMA detection technique could accurately detect CAS and may be applied in future CAS screening,” the authors write.

Two authors cofounded a startup company, Pulxion, to translate research work into clinical solutions.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

