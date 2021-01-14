WEDNESDAY, Jan. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Women who want to get the abortion pill mifepristone during the COVID-19 pandemic must visit a doctor’s office, clinic, or hospital, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

Similar rules for other medications have been suspended during the pandemic. But in a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court granted a Trump administration appeal to enforce the requirement for getting the abortion pill, the Associated Press reported.

In July, the rule was suspended by a federal judge after hearing a lawsuit from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and other groups. The suspension of the rule was upheld in December by U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang, who cited public health risks for patients during the pandemic, the AP reported.

Joe Biden’s administration could put the in-person requirement on hold after taking office on Jan. 20, the AP reported.

