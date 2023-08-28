Women Report Breast Size Impacts Ability to Exercise

FRIDAY, Aug. 25, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Breast size can affect women’s self-reported exercise habits, according to a study published in the September issue of the Journal of Reconstructive Surgery.

Claire R. Baxter, from Flinders Medical Centre in Australia, and colleagues investigated how breast size impacts exercise habits and how breast reduction surgery changes women’s participation in recreational exercise. The analysis included survey responses from 1,987 women, including 56 who had undergone breast reduction.

The researchers found that women with larger breasts believe reducing their breast size would improve their exercise performance and participation and that their breast size significantly impacts their type of exercise. Findings showed increased overall frequency, enjoyment, and willingness to exercise in a group for women who had undergone breast reduction. Relatedly, women who underwent breast reduction had higher BREAST-Q scores than nonsurgical respondents.

“We suggest that if breast size impacts women’s participation in sport and fitness, health practitioners and policymakers should advocate for better access to reduction mammoplasty in the publicly funded health sector,” the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

