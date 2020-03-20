This study was designed to investigate the wound healing effects of a Traditional Chinese Medicine (Longxuejie) combined with dragon’s blood capsule. A total of 80 patients with ulcerative bedsore observed in our hospital department of Geriatrics were selected from May 2016 to May 2017. They were randomly divided into control group received Longxuejie capsules and study group received new wound dressing combined with Longxuejie, 40 cases in each group. Clinical efficacy and degree of pain were observed and compared in patients. The total effective rate was 95.00% in study group and 85.00% in control group (P<0.05). There was no significant difference in laboratory indexes and pain degree between two groups before treatment (P>0.05). The difference was statistically significant after treatment (P<0.05). New wound dressing combined with dragon blood capsule in the treatment of bedsore in the elderly ulcers can achieve ideal clinical efficacy and effective relieve the pain degree of patients, which can be used as the preferred treatment program.