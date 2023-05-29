Bookmark

1. In this systematic review, most studies found that yoga had a positive effect on variables such as cognition, mood, and balance in patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and dementia.

2. In addition, across the included studies, yoga was found to be a relatively safe intervention in this population. However, yoga-related dizziness may be a concern for some patients.

Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)

Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and dementia are neurodegenerative conditions with no known cure. Despite this, patients with these conditions may still benefit from interventions that delay deterioration and support wellbeing. Currently, the benefits of yoga in patients with MCI or dementia are not well understood. As a result, the objective of the present study was to systematically review the literature and synthesize the available evidence on the effects of yoga on health outcomes in patients with MCI or dementia.

Of 1431 identified records, 14 (n=12 quantitative, n=2 qualitative) studies were included from various databases from inception to September 2020. Studies were included if they investigated the influence of yoga on the wellbeing of individuals with MCI or dementia. Studies were excluded if they used qualitative assessments or if the interventions studied were multi-modal or mindfulness-based. The review was performed using PRISMA guidelines. The risk of bias was assessed using the Cochrane Handbook. The primary outcomes were the effects of yoga on cognitive, mental, and physical health, and the overall safety of the intervention.

The results demonstrated that most of the included studies found an improvement in cognition, mood, and balance associated with yoga. Furthermore, yoga was considered a relatively safe intervention. However, yoga-related dizziness was an area of concern in one study. Despite these findings, the study was limited by the high degree of variability in the yoga protocols, which may have affected the overall results. Nonetheless, the present study demonstrated that yoga may be a safe intervention with multiple benefits in individuals with MCI or dementia.

